SixFifty Launches Compliance Solution for China's New Data Privacy Law

<p><i>SixFifty's automated solution helps companies generate the legal documentation they need in English and Chinese to comply with the new law</i></p>

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SixFifty today launched an automated product to help organizations generate the legal paperwork they need to comply with China's new data privacy law, called the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL). The law resembles Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and applies to any organization that has employees in China or does business in China. Organizations must comply with China's new law by November 1, 2021.

SixFifty worked with the law firm Wilson Sonsini and privacy experts in China to develop and automate the compliance documentation that the PIPL requires. SixFifty's solution allows organizations to quickly draft customized policies, notices, contractual clauses, and impact assessments in English and Chinese to comply with China's new regulation. Most organizations can complete the process in a few hours.

"China's new data privacy law will affect thousands of organizations in the United States," said Kimball Dean Parker, CEO of SixFifty. "Most of those companies won't have the money to use a law firm to help them figure it out. We wanted to give organizations of all sizes an easy and affordable way to generate the legal paperwork they need to comply."

SixFifty's automated solution asks companies a series of questions about their business and how they handle personal information from China. Based on that information, SixFifty's product drafts customized policies, contractual clauses, privacy notices, and impact assessments in English and Chinese that are required by the new law. SixFifty then keeps the documents up to date as the law evolves. The PIPL is expected to change as comments and revisions emerge before the law goes into effect on November 1, 2021.

SixFifty also provides a ticketing system that can help companies collect, catalogue, and respond to data rights requests. Under the new law, people in China have the right to request that organizations (1) delete their data, (2) correct their data, or (3) provide a copy of their data. SixFifty's ticketing system provides organizations with a link they can publish to collect data rights requests from people in China. Organizations can then track and respond to those requests inside SixFifty's product.

In addition to helping organizations with China's new privacy law, SixFifty provides compliance solutions for other privacy laws as well, including the GDPR and California's Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). SixFifty also helps organizations create employee handbooks and other compliance paperwork that cover the law in every state and account for a workforce that is more remote, mobile, and diverse.

To learn more about SixFifty's automated solution for China's new data privacy law, please visit www.sixfifty.com/china .

About SixFifty

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, SixFifty is the technology subsidiary of the law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. SixFifty works with Wilson Sonsini to teach a computer to write legal documents like a lawyer. SixFifty automates the law in two areas: privacy and employment. For more information, please visit www.sixfifty.com.

