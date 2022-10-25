U.S. markets close in 2 hours 59 minutes

SixSigma.us Finishes 2022 with Strong Lineup of Virtual Training Classes

Global Six Sigma USA LP
·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lean Six Sigma training provider SixSigma.us continues to lead the charge for busy professionals seeking to up their game as Lean Six Sigma consultants and practitioners with a lineup of virtual training classes for the remainder of 2022.

The November schedule kicks off with a Root Cause Analysis (RCA) virtual training class. The three-day live online course launches November 1st and is provided by an experienced Master Black Belt. This eighteen-hour seminar is perfect for those individuals, teams, and organizations who want to implement an operating system for structured problem-solving.

"This class is ideal for those who want to discover the reasons problems occur in their organization and develop a sustainable solution to avoid recurrence," said Jason Behr, sales director at SixSigma.us.

The next virtual RCA class starts on Jan. 17, 2023, as well as a Master Black Belt virtual certification program. Interested students can visit the SixSigma.us website for the entire 2023 schedule.

The demand for live virtual learning programs across educational training providers continues to soar post-pandemic. "Our virtual training classes continue to have strong enrollment numbers," said Behr. "Many have realized they can still gain the training and knowledge they need to move the needle and make improvements in their organizations through virtual training."

Other traditional training includes classroom instruction and blended options. Classroom training includes interactive, face-to-face coursework, where students learn to solve problems and situations they encounter in real work settings.

SixSigma.us is an approved or accredited provider through the following organizations: the Project Management Institute (PMI), the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), and the International Society of Six Sigma Professionals (ISSSP). SixSigma.us is also a current General Services Administration (GSA) contractor (contract # GS02F114AA) and is a member of the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE).

About SixSigma.us

SixSigma.us, a division of Global Six Sigma USA LP, is a leading provider of Lean Six Sigma training. Incorporated in Texas in 2004, Global Six Sigma USA LP has been offering services to individuals and companies for over 18 years, led by instructors and mentors with up to 30 years of experience. The company not only provides training but also has the capacity to provide complete deployment support services for any size organization.

Contact Information:
Endrea Kosven
PR/Marketing
endrea@edkandcompany.com
818-488-1543

