Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Sixt's (ETR:SIX2) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Sixt is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = €557m ÷ (€6.5b - €2.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Sixt has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Transportation industry average of 8.0% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Sixt's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Sixt's ROCE Trend?

Sixt has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 29% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

What We Can Learn From Sixt's ROCE

To bring it all together, Sixt has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Sixt does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

