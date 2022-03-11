Sixteenth Annual BIO-Europe Spring(R) Digital to Bring Together Over 2,000 Life Science Leaders

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2022 / The 16th annual BIO-Europe Spring(R) global life sciences partnering event will be held March 28-31, 2022 in a fully digital format. Partnering is in full swing, on its third week, and on-demand company presentations, program sessions, and sponsor as well as showcase company content are already available allowing engagement without interrupting busy partnering schedules during the main event week.

Monday, March 28, will feature a panel session titled "Dealmaking: What's on trend, what's off trend, and what's coming next" with speakers Brian Heaphy, SVP and Head of Corporate Development at Torreya, Michael Johnson, VP, Transactions - Immunology at Eli Lilly & Co, Philippe Lopes-Fernandes, EVP and CBO at Ipsen, and Karen McGurk, Executive Director, Transactions at MSD, and moderator Stephanie Léouzon, Partner and Head of Torreya Europe at Torreya.

Tuesday will host a conversation around the question "Are platforms the new product?" and will feature speakers Michelle Chen, CBO at Insilico Medicine, and Bernd Muehlenweg, SVP, Innovate Strategic Partnering at Evotec, and moderator Daniel Chancellor, Thought Leadership & Consulting Director at Pharma Intelligence.

On Wednesday, the panel discussion "Riding the multi-year boom" will highlight the 2022 investment outlook with speakers Hakan Goker, Managing Director at M Ventures, Sylvain Sachot, Principal at Abasys, and Reinhard Vogt, Venture Partner at Dynamk Capital, and moderator Bonnie van Wilgenburg, Prinicpal at Monograph Capital.

Thursday will include a session on "How advanced therapeutic manufacturing has changed relationships with CDMOS" featuring a conversation with Kevin Sharp, VP, Head of Global Sales Strategic Operations at Samsung, Barbara Sambuco, General Manager, Anangi at Catalent, and Christoph Winterhalter, SVP, Business Development at AGC Biologics moderated by Dan Stanton, Managing Editor at BioProcess International Insider.

Additionally, high-level executives from pharma, biotech, and the investment sector are confirmed to participate in panels and discussions covering a wide range of topics including digital health technologies, cell and gene therapy dealmaking, collaboration within the biotech ecosystem, oncology targets, next generation biotech, early trial planning for rare disease therapeutics, and the manufacturing landscape.

The event is expected to bring together over 2,000 executives from 1,200 life sciences companies spanning an estimated 50+ countries to engage in one-to-one partnering.

