Sixth St (TSLX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Sixth Street (TSLX) reported revenue of $107.61 million, up 68.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $101.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was +5.45%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sixth St performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total investment income from non-controlled non-affiliated investments : $105.74 million versus $96.67 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Interest from investments : $1.87 million versus $1.71 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Investment income from non-controlled non-affiliated investments-Interest from investments: $96.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $93.86 million.

Shares of Sixth St have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

