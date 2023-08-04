U.S. markets open in 9 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,536.00
    +14.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,379.00
    +67.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,513.00
    +74.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,973.00
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.76
    +0.21 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.20
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0957
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1890
    +0.1110 (+2.72%)
     

  • Vix

    15.92
    -0.17 (-1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2734
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5380
    +0.0280 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,133.94
    -19.94 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    630.34
    -1.51 (-0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.16
    -32.47 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,166.97
    +7.69 (+0.02%)
     

Sixth St (TSLX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended June 2023, Sixth Street (TSLX) reported revenue of $107.61 million, up 68.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $101.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was +5.45%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sixth St performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total investment income from non-controlled non-affiliated investments: $105.74 million versus $96.67 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Interest from investments: $1.87 million versus $1.71 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Investment income from non-controlled non-affiliated investments-Interest from investments: $96.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $93.86 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Sixth St here>>>

Shares of Sixth St have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research