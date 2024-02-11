Sixth Street Leads $2 Billion Private Loans for Alteryx Buyout

(Bloomberg) -- Sixth Street Partners is leading a group of private credit lenders providing $2 billion of debt for the buyout of software developer Alteryx Inc. by Clearlake Capital and Insight Partners, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Blackstone Inc., Blue Owl Capital Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc. are also part of the group, which includes around 20 lenders, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

The financing includes a $1.8 billion seven-year term loan and a $200 million revolver, Bloomberg previously reported. The loan is expected to pay interest of 6.5 percentage points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate and to be issued at a discounted price of 98.5 cents on the dollar, the people said. That’s slightly higher than the price of 98 cents originally contemplated.

Representatives for Blackstone, Blue Owl, Clearlake and Sixth Street declined to comment, while Alteryx, Apollo and Insight did not immediately respond to requests for comment made outside of regular business hours.

The financing discussions have been underway since late last year as Clearlake and Insight planned the takeover of the analytics software company. The purchase was announced in mid-December and valued the company at $4.4 billion.

