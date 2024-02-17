Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 16, 2024

Operator: Good morning and welcome to Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc.'s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on Friday February 16, 2024. I will now turn the call over to Ms. Cami VanHorn, Head of Investor Relations.

Cami VanHorn: Thank you. Before we begin today's call, I would like to remind our listeners that remarks made during the call may contain forward-looking statements. Statements other than statements of historical facts made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time-to-time in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Yesterday, after the market closed we issued our earnings press release for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and posted a presentation to the Investor Resources section of our website www.sixthstreetspecialtylending.com.

The presentation should be reviewed in conjunction with our Form 10-K filed yesterday with the SEC. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc.'s earnings release is also available on our website under the Investor Resources section. Unless noted otherwise all performance figures mentioned in today's prepared remarks are as of and for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes. I will now turn the call over to Joshua Easterly, Chief Executive Officer of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc.

Joshua Easterly: Thank you, Cami. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With us today is our President, Bo Stanley; and our CFO, Ian Simmonds. For our call today, I will review our full-year and fourth quarter highlights and pass it over to Bo to discuss activity in the portfolio. Ian will review our financial performance in more detail and I will conclude with final remarks before opening up the call to Q&A. After the market closed yesterday, we reported fourth quarter adjusted net investment income of $0.62 per share or an annualized return in equity of 14.5% and adjusted net income of $0.58 per share or an annualized return on equity of 13.6%. As presented in our financial statements, our Q4 net investment income and net income per share, inclusive of the unwind of the non-cash accrued capital gain instead of fee expense, were less than a penny per share higher.

The difference between this quarter's net investment income and net income per share was primarily driven by the reversal of prior period unrealized gains related to investment realizations. Other drivers included unrealized losses from portfolio company specific events, which were largely offset by realized and unrealized gains, largely from the impact of tightening credit spreads on the valuation of our investments. For the full-year 2023, we generated adjusted net investment income per share of $2.36, representing a return on equity of 14.4% and a full-year adjusted net income per share of $2.66, or return on equity of 16.2%. Longtime followers of our business will know that we measure success based on returns. And 2023 was a strong year for shareholder returns, excluding the post-COVID year rebound in 2021, full-year return on equity adjusted ingested net income of 16.2% reflects the highest calendar annual return on equity since our IPO in 2014.

While this partially reflects the round tripping of 2022 results, we viewed on a combined basis over the last two years, we remain pleased with our performance relative to the sector and in context of a complex macroeconomic environment. Over the last two years, we experienced the fastest rate hiking cycle in history, contributing to increased volatility and economic uncertainty. Despite these headwinds, we generated an average annualized return on equity on adjusted net income of approximately 12% for fiscal years 2022 and 2023. While we don't have a complete set of peer data available yet. We believe these returns are nearly double that of our peers over the same two-year period. That is supported by two-year return on equity on a net income of 6.5% for our peers through September 30, 2023.

We believe that the return profile we delivered is largely the result of our disciplined approach to capital allocation. During 2023, we capitalized on attractive opportunities set by growing the balance sheet and issuing equity in May, while operating at the upper end of our target leverage range throughout the year. We leaned into an investment environment where the deployment opportunities generated earnings in excess of our marginal cost of capital. Our track record for efficiently allocating shareholder capital has been rewarded as evidence by our stock trading above book value. As a result, our shareholders benefit from access to the more recent asset vintage. We believe this exposure will continue to drive differentiation in our returns relative to the industry.

We are humbled by what we've achieved in the past, but I'd like to spend time on how we're positioned in the future, starting with the health of the portfolio. Despite the challenging operating environment over the last two years from the elevated interest rates, higher inflation, and uncertain geopolitical events, the portfolio has shown resilience remains in good shape. The weighted average revenue and EBITDA of our core portfolio companies both increased 6% quarter-over-quarter. We continue to have only one portfolio company on non-accrual, which represents less than 1% of the total portfolio by cost and fair value. Interest coverage remains stable on a weighted average basis of 2.0 based on interest rates as of quarter end. Given the shape of the forward interest rate curve, we expect this to be the trough for interest coverage of our portfolio companies.

While we highlight the overall health of the portfolio, the tails are getting bigger. We anticipate this will be a theme for 2024 for the sector as idiosyncratic credit issues arise and portfolios and losses drive divergence in returns, which I'll discuss further in a moment. The reality for private credit managers is the illiquid nature of the investment assets and the requirement to be long-only makes it challenging to reposition our existing portfolio with any level of speed as macroeconomic conditions change. We feel confident about the strengths of our -- in the ground portfolio today for two key reasons. First, as the deliberate asset allocation in our portfolio characterized by 91% first lien senior secure loans to businesses with strong underlying unit economics.

And second is the significant exposure we have to recent vintage assets, which makes up nearly 40% of our debt investments by fair value as of quarter end. These investments were underwritten after the start of the rate hiking cycle and for higher quality companies with lower LTVs. Yesterday our board approved the base quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share to shareholders of record as of March 15 payable on March 28. Our board also declared a supplemental dividend of $0.08 per share relating to our Q4 earnings to shareholders of record as of February 29, payable on March 20. Our quarter and net asset value per share, pro forma for the impact of the supplemental dividend that was declared yesterday is $16.96, and we estimate that our spillover income per share is approximately $1.04.

We would like to reiterate our supplemental dividend policies motivated by careful consideration of a number of factors, including the RIC distribution requirements, not burdening our returns with excess friction costs incurred through excess tax, and our goal of steadily building net asset value per share over time. In connection with the board, we analyze this framework on an ongoing basis. Before passing it to Bo, I'll spend a moment on how we're thinking about the broader macroeconomic environment and the impact for the sector. As we've said in our last two earnings calls, we believe BDCs are at peak earnings and we reiterate this view based on the shape of the forward interest rate curve. More broadly, our outlook for the sector remains cautious as we know from history that credit deterioration takes time and therefore losses lag.

This was evidenced during the global financial crisis, which began in 2007 and defaults to the peak until 2009. As the credit cycle continues to evolve in 2024, we expect to see three impacts for the sector. First is a decline in net investment income driven by the downward shape of the forward interest rate curve. Second, is an uptake in non-accruals from credit deterioration, resulting in further declines in net investment income. And third, is a downward pressure on net asset value driven by the potential for lower fair values from credit weakness and dividend policies and excessive earnings that result in a return of capital. The good news for our business is that we feel confident in our asset selection and credit quality, given our approach for being highly selective in our ability to lead in attractive investment environments.

Additionally, we view the potential for lower interest rates and tighter spreads will likely increase portfolio turnover. This will result in potential for incremental economics through activity-based fees to offset the decline in net investment income from lower base rates. And finally, we are highly confident in our ongoing ability to overrun our base dividend, which Ian will discuss in more detail. With that, I'll pass it over to Bo to discuss this quarter's investment activity.

Bo Stanley: Thanks, Josh. I'd like to start by laying on some additional thoughts on the direct lending environment and more specifically how it relates to the positioning of our portfolio and the way we're thinking about current opportunities in the market. 2023 was another productive year for private credit as the asset class continued to grow in terms of both supply and demand. On the supply side, private debt fundraising continued to outpace most private asset classes and investors allocate more capital to the sector. As for demand, the number of LBOs financed in the private credit market was more than 6 times the number of financed in the broadly syndicated market in 2023, highlighting a clear preference for the private credit product.

While private credit market share was up significantly in 2023, we expect to see more balance in 2024 as the syndicated market becomes more active again. In terms of activity levels, transaction volumes are meaningfully lower in 2023. For context, total U.S. LBO transaction volume reached its lowest level in over 10-years and was down 37% from the trailing 10-year average. Despite a general slowdown in M&A transactions, we benefited from the large market share shift from the broadly syndicated to the private credit market. As the BSL market regains share in the future, we feel confident in our ability to find deployment opportunities driven by the all cycle business model that we have created. This means that even when transaction volumes are lower or market share shifts, we remain active through our omnichannel sourcing approach that is not layered solely to M&A, sponsor activity, or specific sectors.

Further, we are not reliant upon certain credit market conditions to prudently put capital to work, while remaining highly selective. In Q4, we provided total commitments of $360 million and total fundings of $278 million across nine new portfolio companies and up-sizes to five existing investments. We experienced $145 million of repayments from four full and four partial investment realizations. For the full-year 2023, we provided $959 million of commitments and closed $808 million of fundings. New investments represented 94% of total funding in 2023, with only 6% supporting upsizes to existing portfolio companies. Total repayments were $469 million for the year, resulting in net portfolio growth of $339 million. In 2023, portfolio churn was 15%, which is less than half of our long-term average of 41% since IPO.

This slowdown in portfolio turnover contributed to our second highest net deployment year, resulting in year-over-year portfolio growth of 18%. Given the tightening cycle and spreads, we expect to see increased level of repayment activity in 2024, creating incremental capacity for new investment opportunities. On funding trends in Q4, 97% of our new investments were in first lien loans, reinforcing our long-term focus on investing at the top of the capital structure. All nine new investments were cross-platform deals, where we leveraged the size of Sixth Street's capital base to lead and participate in transactions that presented attractive risk-adjusted return opportunities for high quality credits. Our sector selection remained largely consistent with a broader software theme across the portfolio, including several new investments in fintech companies.

As we've said in the past, we are more focused on the resilience of the underlying business models rather than the specific sectors or industries. Exposure in our portfolio to software businesses is driven by the attractive fundamental characteristics we see in these companies, including variable cost structures, mission critical solutions, recurring subscription-based revenues, and high switching costs. To highlight one of the largest transactions during the quarter, Sixth Street aged and enclosed on a senior secured credit facility to existing borrower Kyriba as part of a refinancing transaction. Over the life of the initial Sixth Street investment in 2019, Kyriba has shown strong growth resulting in deleveraging and has become a leader in cloud-native treasury management software.

Our long-term relationship with a company coupled with Sixth Street’s ability to commit to the entire facility provided an opportunity to continue to grow with a company we like and know well. The exit of the original facility generated a gross unlevered asset level IRR and MLM of 13% and 1.7 times respectively for our shareholders. We'd like to now take a moment to provide a quick update on one of our retail AVL investments, Bed Bath and Beyond. Since our last update, we've continued to receive periodic principal payments through the liquidation process. At quarter end, the outstanding par balance represents only 1.3% of our total assets. Moving on to repayment activity, the majority of the payoffs experienced on the quota were older vintage names that were driven by refinancing.

As spreads tightened in the back half of the year we started to see borrowers take advantage of the opportunity to lower their cost of financing. This has continued into 2024 as January marked the highest level of repricing activity in the leveraged loan market in four years. We expect this may drive an increase in opportunistic refinancings, which have the potential to lead to incremental activity-based fees. In Q4, two of our largest payoffs, Price Chopper and Carlstar, which were 2021 and 2022 investments respectively, included call protection as the borrows capitalized on the ability to access lower costs of capital. These investments each resulted in gross unlevered asset level IRRs of 16%. From a portfolio yield perspective, a weighted average yield on debt and income producing securities at amortized costs decreased slightly quarter-over-quarter from 14.3% to 14.2%.

The weighted average yield at amortized costs on new investments, including up sizes for Q4 was 13.6%, compared to a yield of 13.8% on exited investments. Looking at the year-over-year trends, our weighted average yield on debt and income producing securities at amortized cost is up about 90 basis points from a year ago. The significant increase in our yields in 2023 illustrates the positive asset sensitivity of our business from increased base rates in addition to our selective origination approach across themes and sectors. Moving on to the portfolio composition and credit stats across our core borrows from whom these metrics are relevant, we continue to have a conservative weighted average attached and detached points of 0.9 times and 4.7 times respectively.

And the weighted average interest coverage remained constant at 2.0 times. As a reminder, interest coverage assumes we apply reference rates at the end of the quarter to run rate borrower EBITDA. As of Q4 2023, the weighted average revenue and EBITDA for our core portfolio companies was $230 million and $79 million respectively. Finally, the performance rating of our portfolio continues to be strong, with a weighted average rating of 1.16 times on a scale of one to five, with one being the strongest, representing an improvement from last quarter's rating of 1.17 times, driven by growth in the portfolio from new investments. We continue to have minimal non-accruals with only one portfolio company representing less than 1% of the portfolio at fair value and no new names added to non-accrual status during Q4.

With that, I'd like to turn it over to my partner, Ian, to cover our financial performance in more detail.

Ian Simmonds: Thank you, Bo. We finished the year with a strong quarter from an earnings and investment activity perspective. In Q4, we generated net investment income per share of $0.62 resulting in full-year net investment income per share of $2.31. Our Q4 net income per share was $0.58 resulting in full-year net income per share of $2.61. We accrued $0.05 per share of capital gains incentive fees in 2023, however none of this amount was payable at year-end. Excluding the 0$.05 per share that was accrued this year, our adjusted net investment income and adjusted net income per share for the year were $2.36 and $2.66 respectively. At year-end we had total investments of $3.3 billion, total principal debt outstanding of $1.8 billion and net assets of $1.5 billion or $17.04 per share, which is prior to the impact of the supplemental dividend that was declared yesterday.

Our ending debt-to-equity ratio was 1.23 times, up from 1.15 times in the prior quarter, and our average debt-to-equity ratio also increased slightly from 1.18 times to 1.22 times quarter-over-quarter. For full-year 2023, our average debt-to-equity ratio was 1.2 times, up from 1.03 times in 2022. We operated at the upper end of our previously stated target leverage range during the year and issued equity to take advantage of an attractive investment environment despite lower portfolio churn. We have started to see repayment activity pick up in 2024, which we expect will continue. In terms of our balance sheet positioning at year-end, we had $820 million of unfunded revolver capacity against $226 million of unfunded portfolio company commitments eligible to be drawn.

Our funding mix was represented by 52% unsecured debt. Post-quarter end, we further enhanced our funding mix and liquidity profile through a $350 million long five-year bond offering in early January. Adjusted for the issuance, our funding mix reached approximately 70% unsecured, increased our unfunded revolver capacity to approximately $1.1 billion and further improved our debt maturity profile. As discussed on last quarter's call, following the issuance of unsecured notes in August 2023, we have effectively pre-funded our nearest maturity of $347.5 million of 2024 notes, which occurs in November. With over $1 billion of liquidity on our secured revolver following the January offering, we have plenty of capacity to satisfy this maturity. As a result, we feel that our balance sheet is in excellent shape.

Moving to our presentation materials, slide 10 contains this quarter's NAV bridge. Walking through the main drivers of NAV growth, we added $0.62 per share from adjusted net investment income against our base dividend of $0.46 per share. The impact of tightening credit spreads on the valuation of our portfolio had a positive $0.13 per share impact to net asset value. There was a $0.15 per share decline in NAV from net unrealized losses driven by portfolio company specific events. Other changes included $0.04 per share reduction to NAV as we reversed net unrealized gains on the balance sheet related to investment realizations and $0.01 per share uplift from net realized gains on investments. Pivoting to our operating results detail on slide 12, we generated a record level of total investment income for the third consecutive quarter of $119.5 million, up 4%, compared to $114.4 million in the prior quarter.

Walking through the components of income, interest and dividend income was $112.1 million, up from $107.5 million in the prior quarter, driven primarily by higher all-in yields. Other fees, representing prepayment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees from unscheduled paydowns were also higher at $3.5 million, compared to $2.5 million in Q3, driven by call protection on two of our largest payoffs. Other income was $3.9 million, compared to $4.4 million in the prior quarter. Net expenses, excluding the impact of a non-cash reversal related to unwind of capital gains incentive fees, was $65 million, up from $61.4 million in the prior quarter. This was primarily due to the upward movement in reference rates, which increased our weighted average interest rate on average debt outstanding from 7.5% to 7.8% and higher incentive fees as a result of this quarter's over earning.

During 2023, higher interest rates provided an earnings tailwind for BDCs. As interest rates increased, the floating rate assets that comprised the majority of BDC portfolios contributed to higher all-in yields for the sector. We earned $2.36 per share of adjusted net investment income, which reflects our highest annual operating earnings since inception. While we believe that operating earnings for BDC is likely peaked in 2023, we feel that our business is positively positioned to continue to outperform the sector in 2024, driven in part by our liability structure. As a reminder, 100% of our liabilities are floating rate, as we use interest rate swaps on our fixed rate unsecured bonds to swap them to floating. Given the shape of the forward interest rate curve today and the expectation that rates will decline in 2024, our cost of funding will also decrease.

As a result, the earnings profile of our business will show less sensitivity to falling rates relative to our peers. That being said, we recognize that being levered at approximately one-to-one times debt to equity minimizes the impact from liability sensitivity for us and the industry. Ultimately, we believe it is all without the left-hand side of the balance sheet, as asset selection has greater impact. Before passing it back to Josh, I want to provide a framework for how we are thinking about guidance for this year. We are mindful that the movement of spreads will be a key variable for NII in 2024, including the impact it has on the level of activity-based fees we expect to earn. Based on our financial model, which incorporates the forward curve and assumes spreads and leverage remain constant, we expect to target a return on equity on net investment income for 2024 of 13.4% to 14.2%.

The lower end of this range reflects muted activity-based fees similar to what we experienced in 2023, while the upper end reflects a more normalized level of activity-based fees. Using our year-end book value per share of $16.96, which is adjusted to include the impact of our Q4 supplemental dividend, this corresponds to a range of $2.27 to $2.41 for full-year 2024 adjusted net investment income per share. Given our belief that the sector has reached peak earnings, we are mindful of the earnings power of the business as interest rates decline with respect to our dividend level. Assuming our balance sheet remains constant as of quarter end, we expect every 25 basis points decline in reference rates to lower net investment income by $0.03 per share on an annualized basis.

Based on the forward curve, this framework illustrates that our base dividend of a $1.84 per share remains well protected through 2026. Back to you, Josh.

Joshua Easterly: Thank you, Ian. There's a lot to be excited about for the year ahead. As you heard from Bo and Ian, the pipeline continues to build and the balance sheet is in excellent shape. More importantly, we believe we have the right team and resources to differentiate our business to benefit shareholders going forward. Beyond the dedicated direct lending team, we leverage the knowledge and sector expertise across the Sixth Street platform, including our energy, healthcare, retail asset-based lending teams. This broad range of sector expertise not only widens the top of our origination funnel, but also allows us to provide financial solutions for more complex and unique investment opportunities. As one of a few lenders with these capabilities, we can generate alpha from these transactions.

We remain focused on finding the best risk adjusted return opportunities for our stakeholders and feel that [Indiscernible] is well positioned to do so. In closing, I want to take a moment to thank each and every shareholder of our business for your continued support over the last decade. Next month marks our 10-year anniversary since our initial public offering in March 2014. Over this period, through the end of 2023, we have generated an annualized return on adjusted net income of 13.5% and a total return for shareholders of 276% on a dividend reinvested basis. We have achieved these results by protecting our stakeholders’ capital through sound capital allocation and minimizing credit losses. We are proud of the track record we've delivered over this period of time and believe we are well positioned to continue building upon what we have achieved thus far.

With that, thank you for your time today. Operator, please open the line for questions.

