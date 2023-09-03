Siyata Mobile Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SYTA) Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Siyata Mobile Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SYTA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. With the latest financial year loss of US$15m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$14m, the US$6.0m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Siyata Mobile's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Siyata Mobile is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Communications analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$4.9m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 65% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Siyata Mobile's upcoming projects, but, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 6.0% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

