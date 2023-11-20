Size of 3 Buckingham Palaces: What's rising on I-75 by RSW? Naples Fifth Ave. hotel to debut

Readers Morris Reitz and Tim Smile are among those who have been inquiring about all that dust flying off I-75 at the Lee County exit serving as the direct pipeline to Southwest Florida International Airport.

"Have you been asked about the huge area being excavated at the southeast corner of I-75 and the road leading to RSW airport?" Smile wondered.

So let's hit on the activity we get to stare at in traffic during these increasing autumn slowdowns as the snowbird swarm to our sunny beaches snowballs with every passing day.

How big is massive project at edge of RSW's airport property?

Smile's right. That bad boy is huge, according to those handy county documents: 284 acres with the mystery meat name of Gulf Landing Logistics Center that runs for nearly a mile along the interstate.

When it's all said and done, we're talking a 2.2-million-square-foot speculative industrial park that's going to be constructed in phases with a baker's dozen worth of buildings and large enough to fit almost three Buckingham Palaces, for my Brit readers in the house.

When will businesses move into space bigger than Euro palaces?

Lee & Associates, which is handling the leasing, expects the first seven or so buildings, totaling 740,000 square feet, to be completed by the second half of next year. They're figuring on bulk distribution, e-commerce and other similar enterprises as tenants.

Before that can get done, they have to finish and finetune the grading, the irrigation system, the storm water setup, roadways. lighting, landscaping and pop in whatever electric, gas and other utility connections are needed.

The massive emerging Gulf Landing Logistics Center runs for nearly a mile along I-75, just south of the main interstate exit for Southwest Florida Regional Airport.

What other major projects are adjacent to RSW airport?

A $40 million deal preceded the effort by owner Butters Construction, which is based in the Boca Raton area.

Butters built the Springhill Suites by Marriott in Estero, across the interstate from Gulf Landing, and Naples-based Clive Daniel Home's Palm Beach County furniture digs.

"We are excited to be building in one of the most dynamic regions of Florida,” CEO Malcolm Butters said of Gulf Landing, which is also within view of the just opened 254-unit Centro Apartments that In the Know wrote about last week.

An iPhone captures the lines of early rush hour cars heading south on I-75 near Southwest Florida International Airport before a sunrise in 2023.

A Hardy Boys mystery on Tamiami Trail? Well, not exactly.

Though not one of the Hardy Boys from the mystery children series that so far isn't on the governor's banned book list, Naples reader Joe Hardy has been doing some sleuthing and asked for In the Know's help.

"I enjoy reading your column," this Hardy boy said. "What is the large building being built on the Tamiami Trail just north of Park Shore on the west side of the street? It is (next to) the Residence Inn by Marriott."

Indeed, a 48,641-square-footer, wedged between Residence and Hilton's Inn of Naples, is rising at 4067 Ninth St. N., aka Tamiami Trail, on one of the last larger undeveloped U.S. 41 city parcels left north of downtown..

Rooms to Go, which has partnered with model and its commercial face Cindy Crawford and her furniture line for more than 15 years, is moving its store at 3520 Tamiami Trail, and its Rooms to Go Patio at 680 Tamiami Trail, 2.5 miles away, to the nearly four acres, according to company reps.

In the Know: The 4067 9th St. N. site where Rooms to Go is rising between two hotels in one of the last remaining larger parcels within the city of Naples north of downtown. Shot before the start of construction. Uploaded May 9, 2023.

How many millions is Kelly's Fish House land on Naples Bay?

About a mile south of Rooms to Go's patio site, the property of the vintage Kelly’s Fish House Dining Room just went up for sale on Naples Bay for $19 million even while it is continuing to serve patrons for the busy snowbird season.

While it's been business as usual ― Thursday, it hosted the Leadership Collier Class of 2024 as part of Commerce Day ― it's on a path to potentially end its seven-decade run at the 1302 Fifth Ave. S. spot, with the high interest that corridor has received from investors.

A new owner could still operate the 2,788 square feet, but the buyer has other options as well for the 1.3 acres that also includes the adjacent fish operation and a gift shop. Bayfront condos or a 25-unit hotel are among the possibilities, according to CRE Consultants, which is listing the property.

AC Marriott opening in Naples.

What new Naples Fifth Avenue South hotel opens in January?

Across the water, the Naples Bay Resort and Marina opened in 2008, and across the street the Hyatt House Naples arrived in 2016 while reservations for stays that begin Jan. 15 can be made for the nearly complete AC Hotel Naples 5th Avenue, which could still launch earlier.

And 500 feet west of Kelly's, a Chicago hotel builder and Aspen investor we first told you about in 2022 purchased parcels for close to $50 million as part of a buying spree that hasn't ended for his company. Developer Mark Hunt wants 52 luxury condominiums and nearly 126,000 square feet of commercial uses there, including a Restoration Hardware store and possibly a Whole Foods. Last month, Hunt's group paid nearly $200 million in more than two dozen transactions in the corridor.

Still, we've been here before with Kelly's in 2017 when it was slated to close to make way for a venture that never came.

Jean Le Boeuf's first Collier review was of Kelly's Fish House Dining Room in Naples. It ran Feb. 29, 1980.

Efforts continue on Fort Myers Beach in hurricane aftermath

As those of you have read in the column, Fort Myers Beach projects, undertakings and proposals are seemingly non-stop in Hurricane Ian's aftermath.

Here's a trio of updates on endeavors you've been asking about:

In the Know: August 2023 rendering for new Neptune Resort that had been destroyed by 2022's Hurricane Ian.

You get a say: Next major step in old Neptune Inn's comeback

▶ The public will get its first close-up view and an opportunity for questions next week of redevelopment plans for the six-decade-old Neptune Resort, which was destroyed by last year's hurricane. A 5 p.m. Nov. 30 meeting is scheduled at DiamondHead Beach Resort, 2000 Estero Blvd., about two blocks north from where the Neptune will rise again, according to partner and land use planner Patrick Vanasse of The Neighborhood Company.

The firm previously had helped host a gathering with Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce members. The plan, which includes a restaurant open to the public, calls for four floors of largely rooms and two floors for parking, and a target to debut by 2026.

In the Know: The Neptune Resort on Fort Myers Beach prior to Hurricane Ian.

Growth: Number of 80-year-olds doubling to 24M, many moving to SWFL. Where are they going?

What are the times of free Beach tram, as recovery continues?

▶ Key to the recovery and commerce, LeeTran, as part of other countywide moves, resumed its free beach tram Thursday after a hiatus due to the hurricane.

The service will run about every 35 minutes, seven days a week from Fort Myers Beach Public Library to Bowditch Point Park. The earliest ride begins at 9:30 a.m. daily at the library and ends with leaving Bowditch about 10:35 p.m., according to the agency.

In the Know: Fort Myers Beach Margaritaville is slated to open before Christmas 2023. Uploaded Nov. 16, 2023.

In the Know: FMB Margaritaville opening earlier in SWFL. Bookings available before Christmas

With bookings, Margaritaville prepares debut before Christmas

▶ As In the Know first reported last week, the 254-unit Margaritaville Beach Resort officially moved up its arrival by a few days. Reservations can now be booked for as early as Dec. 21 for the 7.3-acres at Matanzas Pass Bridge's base, 251 Crescent St.

The $200 million gulf-front complex features its 43,000-square-foot Sunset Terrace and six restaurants, all open to the public. The operators tell me the beachside Fins Up club won't be ready until mid-January so hotel guests will be offered complimentary chairs and umbrellas instead.

Based at the Naples Daily News, Columnist Phil Fernandez (pfernandez@gannett.com), who grew up in Southwest Florida, writes In the Know as part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Support Democracy and subscribe to a newspaper.

