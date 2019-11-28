The Sizzling Rally in Chinese Pork Prices Cools as Imports Rise

(Bloomberg) -- China’s scorching rally in pork prices, which pushed the country’s inflation to the highest level in seven years, is cooling.

The market has slumped about 16% this month from a record. Surging meat imports, higher production of poultry and eggs, and the prospect of more frequent inventory sales have helped to curb the advance.

Overseas pork purchases jumped almost 50% in the first 10 months of the year, while inbound beef shipments surged 55%.

China also plans to reinvigorate its own hog production, and aims to increase domestic supply to 80% of normal levels by the end of 2020, according to Yang Zhenhai, head of the animal husbandry bureau at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

