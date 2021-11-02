U.S. markets closed

SJI, REV LNG Announce Construction of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Facility at Connecticut’s Largest Dairy Farm

FOLSOM, NJ, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Media Contact: Dominick DiRocco
(732)-239-4462

ddirocco@sjindustries.com

Investor Contact: Dan Fidell
(609) 561-9000 ext. 7027
dfidell@sjindustries.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SJI, REV LNG Announce Construction of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Facility at Connecticut’s Largest Dairy Farm

FOLSOM, NJ, November 2, 2021 – Today, SJI (NYSE: SJI) and development partner REV LNG, LLC announce the construction of a 2MM gallon anaerobic digester at Oakridge Dairy, Connecticut’s largest dairy farm. This $12M renewable natural gas (RNG) facility is a pivotal clean energy venture for SJI that will enable Elizabethtown natural gas customers to utilize renewable energy.

Expected to be operational by September 2022, the anaerobic digester will capture raw methane and other greenhouse gases produced by manure. The project will also include constructing additional equipment to transform the collected biogas into commercial-grade, pipeline-quality renewable natural gas that will be integrated into the distribution system of SJI’s subsidiary, Elizabethtown Gas.

“SJI and its subsidiaries, Elizabethtown Gas and South Jersey Gas, are committed to supporting New Jersey’s vision of a clean energy future,” said Melissa Orsen, President, SJI Utilities and Senior Vice President, SJI. “By equipping our systems with RNG, this project will enable the over 300,000 customers who depend on Elizabethtown Gas for safe, reliable, affordable clean energy to join us in accomplishing this goal.”

The project will also help to strengthen Oakridge Dairy’s own sustainability efforts. The 3,000-acre, family-owned farm is already a leader in energy-efficient farming, with a 752-panel solar array, 205 high-efficiency barn fans and more than 400 LED commercial lights. With the addition of the anaerobic digester on sight, Oakridge Dairy will help produce close to 60,000 dekatherms of RNG per year, which is enough to offset the environmental impact of 867 passenger vehicle cars.

“We have been trying to get a methane digester at our dairy for over five years. We are so excited it is finally coming to fruition,” said Seth Bahler, CEO, Oakridge Dairy, LLC. “We as dairy farmers are the definition of sustainability: we grow crops, feed it to our cows, cows produce milk and manure, milk feeds the world with nutrients and manure feeds our future crop with nutrients. Adding a methane digester to this process is amazing because we can now capture the energy that’s left in the waste, turn it into a usable product and still have the nutrients for our crops. Thankfully, working with REV LNG and SJI, we have found the right team and have gotten to this point where we are able to build this project to reduce our carbon footprint and move closer to net zero.”

The Oakridge Dairy project will be the first in a portfolio of dairy farms to break ground through SJI’s continued partnership with REV LNG, a leading renewable energy project development and mobile energy services company. In addition to Oakridge Dairy, SJI and development partner, REV LNG plan to build similar RNG-producing plants over the coming year.

“As a leader in renewable energy project development, REV LNG is committed to implementing creative energy solutions that help our company and the clients we serve to reduce our carbon footprints,” said David Kailbourne, CEO, REV LNG. “I am thrilled to see this project break ground and look forward to REV LNG and SJI’s continued partnership in this area of interest. I’d like to thank Seth Bahler and his family for bringing this project to life.”

“SJI recognizes that in order to achieve our goal of 100 percent carbon reduction by 2040, working collaboratively with organizations that share our same mission is critical,” said Mike Renna, President and CEO, SJI. “With that, SJI is proud to partner with REV LNG and Oakridge Dairy on this innovative clean energy project that I am confident will result in positive environmental outcomes for the regions we serve and beyond.”

For more information about SJI and its subsidiaries, please visit sjindustries.com.

About SJI

SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy infrastructure holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to customers through two primary subsidiaries: SJI Utilities (SJIU) and SJI Energy Enterprises (SJIEE). SJIU houses the company’s regulated natural gas utility operations, delivering safe, reliable and affordable natural gas to more than 700,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across New Jersey via its South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas subsidiaries. SJIEE houses the company’s non-utility operations primarily focused on clean energy development and decarbonization via renewable energy production and energy management activities. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.

About Rev LNG, LLC

REV LNG, LLC (“REV”) is a full-service supplier of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) based in Ulysses, Pennsylvania. Since the company’s inception in 2013, REV has emerged as a leading provider of mobile gas solutions including transportation logistics, marine, mobile fuel solutions, and project development. Having safely sourced and delivered thousands of LNG loads to a variety of markets including Public Utilities, Renewable Gas projects, and Exploration and Production Companies, REV is focused on providing best-in-class turnkey mobile energy service with a focus on safety and environmental stewardship. REV LNG is a minority stakeholder of NiCHe LNG, which owns and operates the Towanda LNG Facility in Bradford County, Pennsylvania. The company has been recognized for its commitment to utilizing clean fuels by the State of Pennsylvania, receiving both the Governor’s Award as well as the Penn State Marcellus Center Innovation Award. REV has also received grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for utilizing LNG in its trucking fleet. Visit http://www.revlng.com for more information on REV LNG.

About Oakridge Dairy LLC

Oakridge Dairy is located in North Central CT and is the largest dairy farm in the state. Founded in the late 1890’s we have committed to improving farming for over 5 generations. We believe if you know your farms you know your food. That’s why we believe in transparency and invite our friends and community into our dairy family. Our goal is simple: great farms make great food. We strive to uphold that starting with healthy cows and homegrown food; cared for by great people for many generations to come. For more information please visit oakridgedairy.com.
###


