SJTU Antai MBA Ranked 58th Globally and 1st in Career Progress in China by Financial Times 2022

·2 min read

SHANGHAI, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MBA program from Antai College of Economics and Management of Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) is ranked 58th in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2022 published on February 14th 2022. As the only local business school in Chinese mainland ranked among the global top 100 for nine consecutive years, SJTU Antai records outstanding performances in key indicator rankings such as Salary Increase and Career Progress: Employed at three months hits 100% and Salary Increase rises to 160%. It is also worth mentioning that Antai MBA program ranks No.1 in China and No. 4 in the world in the Career Progress Rank. These outstanding data fully demonstrate the unique advantages of Antai MBA program in talent cultivation and its continuous growth in brand power amongst the industries.

Global MBA 2022 Ranking
Global MBA 2022 Ranking

ACEM SJTU is always dedicated to introducing top-level resources to its MBA program, making it available to lay a solid theoretical foundation for students and also share first-hand industry management experience in order to develop exceptional industry elites capable of combining theory with practice. The strategy of "two types of scholarship, horizontal (academic) and vertical (industry), reinforcing each other and connecting theory with practice" proposed by Dean Chen Fangruo is not only implemented in the academic research by faculties, but also applied in talent cultivation. With the vision to "build a global technology and finance institute leading the future", SJTU and the Bank of China announced the official launch of top-tier resource cooperation at RMB hundreds of millions on April 12th 2021, which will give full play to their respective advantages to further promote the mutual empowerment of finance and technology, and carry out all-round resource cooperation on talent cultivation, practice and training, innovation and incubation, etc. Antai MBA Entrepreneurship Elite Class composed of investors, on-campus entrepreneurs and alumni entrepreneurs, offers entrepreneurship courses, offline activities as well as offline training for more than 1,000 attendances to deliver full support and stand side by side for their development. It is believed that Antai MBA will keep up its pragmatic and innovative approaches based on its strong faculties, while developing high-quality curricula and promoting the industry community, in order to cultivate future business leaders with advanced ideas and industry practice.

SOURCE Antai College of Economics and Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University

