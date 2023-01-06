U.S. markets closed

SK Biopharmaceuticals CEO Donghoon Lee Buys 3,000 Shares of Company Stock

·1 min read

- CEO shows commitment and confidence in the company's future through share purchase

PANGYO, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Biopharmaceuticals, an innovative global pharmaceutical company, today announced that Mr. Donghoon Lee, the Chief Executive Officer and President of SK Biopharmaceuticals and SK Life Science, has purchased 3,000 shares of the company stock at KRW 70,100 per share.

(PRNewsfoto/SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd)
(PRNewsfoto/SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd)

This comes as Mr. Lee has the utmost confidence in the future of SK Biopharmaceuticals, where he will execute a management policy to enhance enterprise and shareholder value by maximizing sales and securing next-generation pipelines.

In his New Year message, Mr. Lee said he will pursue innovation in an effort to transform SK Biopharmaceuticals into a global healthcare company. His plan includes seeking new global business and investment opportunities, as well as organizational change and increasing employee engagement.

About SK Biopharmaceuticals

SK Biopharmaceuticals and its U.S. subsidiary SK Life Science are global pharmaceutical companies focused on the research, development and commercialization of treatments for disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The companies have a pipeline of eight new compounds in development for the treatment of CNS disorders, including epilepsy. Additionally, SK Biopharmaceuticals is focused on early research in oncology. For more information, visit SK Biopharmaceuticals' website at www.skbp.com/eng and SK Life Science's website at www.SKLifeScienceInc.com.

Media Inquiries

SK Biopharmaceuticals
H. Park, Head of Communications
Hyunkyung Cho, Deputy Communications Manager
skbp_comm@sk.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sk-biopharmaceuticals-ceo-donghoon-lee-buys-3-000-shares-of-company-stock-301715130.html

SOURCE SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd

