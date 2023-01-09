U.S. markets closed

SK Biopharmaceuticals to Present Future Plan for Global Investors, Partners at 'SK Bio Night'

·4 min read

SK Inc.'s 1st SK Bio Night on the sidelines of J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference offers a glimpse into the future of its global business in new drug, CDMO, biotech

SK Biopharmaceuticals joins SK Inc.'s Bio Investment Center, SK pharmteco, or 'SK bio family,' for potential investment, partnerships

SK Biopharmaceuticals CEO Donghoon Lee to present 'next story' of the company, eyeing inorganic growth and new therapeutic areas beyond CNS

SAN FRANCISCO and PANGYO, South Korea, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Biopharmaceuticals, an innovative pharmaceutical company, said that it will be joining SK Inc.'s Bio Investment Center and SK pharmteco – or the so-called "SK bio family" – in an event to present the company's vision and plan for global expansion before international investors and partners.

(PRNewsfoto/SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd)
(PRNewsfoto/SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd)

The event, "SK Bio Night," which will be held for the first time by SK Inc., on the sidelines of the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, on January 11, San Francisco, California, aims to introduce SK Group's global life science business portfolio for further strategic and financial partnerships. SK Biopharmaceuticals is also participating in the 41st J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place from Jan. 9-12, 2023.

About 100 executives from 50 investment and life science companies will be participating in SK Bio Night.

Mr. Donghoon Lee, the Chief Executive officer of SK Biopharmaceuticals, will stand on the podium with Mr. Yeontae Kim, Head of SK Inc.'s Bio Investment Center, and Mr. Joerg Ahlgrimm, the Chief Executive Officer of SK pharmteco – all newly appointed chiefs of SK's key life science businesses – for such an occasion led by Mr. Dong Hyun Jang, CEO and Vice Chairman of SK Inc.

Mr. Lee will be presenting the company's "next story" that will involve expanding into new therapeutic areas and boosting inorganic growth, beyond the central nervous system and oncology.

SK Inc. is the global investment holding company of SK Group, South Korea's second largest conglomerate, and the biggest shareholder of SK Biopharmaceuticals, an innovative drug developer, and SK pharmteco, a contract development and manufacturing organization.

Mr. Donghoon Lee, the Chief Executive Officer of SK Biopharmaceuticals, said, "SK Bio Night offers a great opportunity for the company to further grow globally not only with SK, but also with financial and strategic partners. We will aim to make a leap forward with our next story to become a global healthcare company in the near future by maximizing our potential and value."

"SK strongly believes that establishing long-term partnerships are integral to realizing the company's mission and vision. We wish to engage and create a strong connection with our existing as well as potential future partners by hosting SK Bio Night, with the goal of forging landmark opportunities in key markets such as the U.S. and Europe," said Mr. Yeontae Kim, Head of SK Inc.'s Bio Investment Center.

About SK Biopharmaceuticals

SK Biopharmaceuticals and its U.S. subsidiary SK Life Science are global pharmaceutical companies focused on the research, development and commercialization of treatments for disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The companies have a pipeline of eight new compounds in development for the treatment of CNS disorders, including epilepsy. Additionally, SK Biopharmaceuticals is focused on early research in oncology. For more information, visit SK Biopharmaceuticals' website at www.skbp.com/eng and SK Life Science's website at www.SKLifeScienceInc.com.

About SK Inc.

Established in 2007, SK Inc. is the investment holding company of SK Group, South Korea's second largest conglomerate by asset size. Headquartered in Seoul, SK Inc. ranks 117th on the Fortune Global 500 list. The company's investment principles and strategies target environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities alongside financial returns to drive sustainable growth for its stakeholders and society. The strategic investment areas of SK Inc. include advanced materials, biopharmaceutical, green energy, and digital technologies. It invests in and nurtures the Group's future growth engines.

SK Group seeks to drive innovation and create financial as well as social value for the communities and industries in which it operates. SK Group has over 180 operating companies with a combined USD 139 billion in annual revenue as of 2021. For more information on SK Inc., visit https://www.sk-inc.com/en/main/mainpage.aspx.

About SK pharmteco

SK pharmteco is the single customer-facing team comprised of SK biotek Ireland, AMPAC Fine Chemicals, SK biotek Korea, Yposkesi and most recently The Center for Breakthrough Medicines. Creating substantial market synergies in the API and Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO space by combining highly complementary assets and expertise, this union enables us to provide the highest-quality services to our customers.

With world-class state-of-the-art facilities and technology, increased capabilities: energetic chemistry, continuous flow process, controlled substances, particle engineering, high potency – with world-class potent handling capability (down to low nanogram per cubic meter levels). We have multiple cGMP manufacturing and development sites, with ~1300m³ of capacity among 8 sites plus analytical services facilities across USA, Korea and Ireland. For more information, visit skpharmteco.com.

Media Inquiries

SK Biopharmaceuticals
H. Park, Head of Communications
Hyunkyung Cho, Deputy Communications Manager
skbp_comm@sk.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sk-biopharmaceuticals-to-present-future-plan-for-global-investors-partners-at-sk-bio-night-301716319.html

SOURCE SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd

