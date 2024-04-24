SK Hynix to invest $3.86 billion in DRAM chip production base in South Korea

FILE PHOTO: Employee walks past the logo of SK Hynix at its headquarters in Seongnam·Reuters
Reuters
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix said on Wednesday it plans to invest 5.3 trillion won ($3.86 billion) to build a chip factory for a new dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chip production base in South Korea.

The Nvidia supplier plans to start construction at the chip factory, called M15X, at the end of April with an aim to complete it by November 2025 for mass production.

Including a planned gradual increase in equipment investments, the total investment in the new production base is expected to be more than 20 trillion won in the long term, SK Hynix said in a statement.

($1 = 1,371.84 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Ros Russell and Jason Neely)

