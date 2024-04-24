SK Hynix Plans $14.6 Billion Chip Expansion to Meet AI Demand

(Bloomberg) -- SK Hynix Inc. plans to spend about 20 trillion won ($14.6 billion) building new memory chip capacity in South Korea, a major capacity expansion intended to meet rapidly growing demand for AI development.

The Korean company will set aside an initial 5.3 trillion won to begin construction of a new factory or fab towards the end of April, aiming for completion by November 2025. The total investment in the site will surpass 20 trillion won as SK Hynix builds it out over the long term, it said in a statement.

SK Hynix, which reports quarterly results Thursday, is racing to supply a type of advanced chip called high-bandwidth memory tailored for AI. It’s built up a lead over rival Samsung Electronics Co. for so-called HBM chips, which work well with accelerators supplied by Nvidia Corp.

