SK Hynix Says Won’t Agree to Western Digital-Kioxia Merger

(Bloomberg) -- SK Hynix Inc. declared its opposition to a merger of Kioxia Holdings Corp. and Western Digital Corp., introducing more uncertainty to a landmark US-Japanese deal years in the making.

The world’s No. 2 memory chipmaker, an indirect shareholder in the Japanese chipmaker, says the transaction undervalued its stake.

SK Hynix “is not agreeing to the deal at this time in light of the overall impact on the value of the company’s investment” in Kioxia, Chief Financial Officer Kim Woohyun told analysts on a post-results call. The company “will make a decision for the sake of all stakeholders, including not only the shareholders but also Kioxia.”

SK Hynix cannot disclose more specific reasons nor comment further on the deal process because of confidentiality agreements, he added.

It’s not clear yet how its objections will affect the outcome. SK Hynix, a competitor in the memory chip business, became an indirect shareholder in Kioxia when a Bain Capital-led consortium bought a controlling stake from Toshiba Corp., though its exact slice of the Japanese company is unknown.

An agreement could get announced despite the company’s resistance, as Bain and Kioxia work on a resolution, people close to the matter have told Bloomberg News. While multiple people said SK Hynix has no veto rights over the deal, others said the company’s consent is necessary because it’s a major investor. Representatives for Western Digital didn’t respond to requests for comment after normal US hours, while Kioxia and Bain spokespeople declined to comment.

The potential merger of Kioxia-Western Digital is likely to challenge SK Hynix’s position as the No. 2 NAND manufacturer and pressure its loss-making NAND unit, although its liquidity could improve on the sum it might receive. Despite a possible shift in market dynamics, SK Hynix’s dollar bonds could tighten on rising DRAM demand for generative AI.

SK Hynix was part of the Bain Capital-led group that purchased Toshiba’s memory chip unit in 2018. The Korean firm invested 395 billion yen in the deal. Based on an agreement at the time, SK Hynix planned to finance 129 billion yen of that total via convertible bonds that could allow it to take an equity stake of up to 15% in future.

The Korean company put the remaining 266 billion yen in a fund set up by Bain Capital as an investment.

Western Digital and Kioxia have talked for years about a possible combination, yet discussions have been snarled over issues of control, leadership, economics and politics. In theory, merging the two operations would help the companies compete against the memory chip industry’s largest players.

The pair now seek to wrap up negotiations this month and want to announce a deal no later than when the US firm reports earnings Oct. 30. Kioxia has approached Japan Investment Corp. about making a capital infusion to speed up the deal.

