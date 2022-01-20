U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,525.75
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,926.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,045.75
    +12.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,059.10
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.00
    -0.96 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.00
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    -0.0380 (-2.04%)
     

  • Vix

    23.85
    +1.06 (+4.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3633
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1190
    -0.2340 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,729.45
    -684.11 (-1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.56
    -6.19 (-0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,290.95
    -176.28 (-0.64%)
     

SK networks becomes the 2nd largest shareholder of 'Everon', an EV charging company to accelerate its mobility business

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- In consideration of EV infrastructure growth in a strong trend towards mobility as well as ESG management values

… to become the 2nd largest shareholder by investing approximately 10 bil KRW.

- Everon is expected to take the lead in the industry, pushed by SK networks investment on top of 10,000 charger network and technology.

- "Synergies in the mobility business will be sought in connection with SK Rent-a-Car and SpeedMate."

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SK networks has been engaged in the mobility business through its affiliates 'SK Rent-a-Car' and car management brand 'SpeedMate', and is now making an investment in an EV infrastructure company to prepare for the era of home-based EV charging. Through this, the Company aims to actively seek to reinforce and expand the mobility business.

SK networks announced on January 20 that it made an investment of 10 billion KRW in Everon, a low speed EV Charge Point Operator (CPO). Executive Vice President of SK Networks, Ho-jeong Lee (on the left) is celebrating the investment with Dong-soo You, the president of Everon.
SK networks announced on January 20 that it made an investment of 10 billion KRW in Everon, a low speed EV Charge Point Operator (CPO). Executive Vice President of SK Networks, Ho-jeong Lee (on the left) is celebrating the investment with Dong-soo You, the president of Everon.

SK networks (President: Sang Kyu Park) announced on January 20 that it will become the second largest shareholder of Everon, a Level 2 EV Charge Point Operator (CPO) by investing approximately 10 billion KRW.

Everon is one of the three major Level 2 EV CPOs in Korea and currently has a common charging network of around 10,000 chargers. Everon is displaying the most stable operating performance in the industry based on perfect locations for Level 2 charging such as multi-unit housing areas and its own control system using a car sharing solution. Its high future growth potential is also judged favorably with its key capabilities related to charger development and manufacturing technology. Everon is expected to use additional capital made available through the investment of SK networks and others to expand its charging infrastructure and achieve installations of more than 25,000 chargers by 2023, which will bring it to the first place in the industry in terms of charger network volume.

As SK networks emphasized its transition to a business-type investor through the new year's address, this investment was decided in order to facilitate the evolution of the mobility business, one of the Company's key business areas, and also in terms of future industrial growth potential and ESG management orientation.

While efforts are being made across the globe to cope with the climate change crisis and promote ESG values, more and more eco-friendly vehicles are coming to the market in a fast growing trend which in turn calls for the support of charging infrastructure. EV charging at home or workplace where people spend most of their time is expected to become more popular and the government is also implementing a plan to install 500,000 units of Level 2 chargers by 2025 in collaboration with civil institutions. It is judged by SK networks that Everon's role will be enlarged in the course of EV market change and infrastructure expansion. Therefore, this investment is a strategic choice made to participate in the domestic EV charging facility expansion and create ESG management results by making a contribution in carbon emission reduction.

In addition, synergies will be sought connected with mobility businesses of the SK networks headquarters and its affiliates including SK Rent-a-Car, SpeedMate and Cartini (brand name: TIREPICK). SK Rent-a-Car, in particular, is in the process of transferring all 200,000 vehicles into eco-friendly ones by 2030. It is also building the largest EV rental house (SK Rent-a-Car EV Park) in the country and rolling out various services to support EV charging including EV all-in-one, which altogether is likely to increase the collaboration potential with Everon. Furthermore, SK Rent-a-Car has made a series of investments since last year in mobility companies with high future growth potentials including Soft Berry, Team O2, Eva and Carang. This will add more speed to further promotion of mobility business at the enterprise level.

Through this investment in Everon, SK networks plans to seek mobility business expansion opportunities, while at the same time actively searching for prospective investment projects that have global market competitiveness in addition to future businesses linked with the existing businesses.

Executive Vice President of SK Networks, Ho-jeong Lee said, "We hope this investment would facilitate accelerated future mobility business development. We also look forward to results from the investment made in Everon as well as business synergies between the headquarters and affiliates," and added, "We will further build up a sustainable management foundation as a business-type investor by getting hold of global growth areas and reinforcing investment capabilities."

(PRNewsfoto/SK Networks)
(PRNewsfoto/SK Networks)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sk-networks-becomes-the-2nd-largest-shareholder-of-everon-an-ev-charging-company-to-accelerate-its-mobility-business-301464424.html

SOURCE SK networks

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading down on Wednesday, after the company previewed a series of one-time items it expects to report with its fourth-quarter earnings. As of 1 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price. At first glance, Ford's preview, released after the U.S. markets closed on Tuesday, was good news.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971—here’s what history says happens next in the stock market

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Shares Are Sinking Today

    After posting explosive gains yesterday, shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) are giving up ground in Wednesday's trading. With excitement building around Trump Media & Technology Group's upcoming Truth Social media platform and a recent rally held by the former president potentially pointing to another presidential campaign in 2024, Digital World Acquisition and Phunware surged on Tuesday. Digital World Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that's on track to take Trump Media & Technology Group public through a merger, and Phunware is being eyed by investors as a potential software service provider for Truth Social or another White House bid.

  • Wedbush Pounds the Table on Sofi Stock

    Like many of its peers in the fintech sector, Sofi Technologies (SOFI) stock has been taking a hammering over the past few months. However, that all changed on Wednesday, after the company was granted the long-hoped-for U.S. banking charter by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The much-needed sentiment boost could help kick off a turnaround and Wedbush’s David Chiaverini believes the final hurdle cleared on the path to becoming a bank should “accelerate earnings growth.” However, th

  • 8 Big Stocks Lose More Than Half Their Value As Bear Looms

    Still wondering if a bear market is coming soon for the S&P 500? It's already here now for a staggering number of big U.S. stocks.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Correction Extends Losses; Four Stocks In Beat-Up Sector Worth Watching

    The market correction worsened Wednesday. Some stocks in the beat-up software sector are worth watching.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    For the fourth trading day in a row, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is falling. Down 3.5% as of 1:35 p.m. ET, Rivian stock actually costs less today than it did at its initial public offering (IPO) two months ago. First and foremost, Rivian is an unprofitable electric truck start-up.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Down Again Today

    There wasn't any company-specific news released today, but investors may be following a larger trend of selling technology stocks as bond yields rise. Nikola's stock is down by 6% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. Investors typically sell high-growth tech stocks when bond yields rise because it means that future profits from these companies will be worth less than they would have been if rates remained lower.

  • 3 Warren Buffett dividend stocks yielding as high as 4.6%

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • A Fintech Founder Goes on Leave After Alleged Abusive Phone Call

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of fintech unicorn BharatPe will go on a two-month leave of absence, a remarkable turn of events for an outspoken 39-year-old who several Indian media outlets in recent weeks had alleged having made an abusive phone call to a bank employee. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseCovid-19 Infected Lions

  • 3 top dividend stocks poised to give you a pay raise next month

    Inflation is red-hot. Keep up with these dividend growers.

  • Fed may trigger 'bigger corrections' in stock market with its actions: strategist

    Brace for stock market volatility, warns this top investing strategist.

  • Bank of America, Morgan Stanley stocks rise after Q4 profits beat estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung joins the Live show to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

  • Johnson & Johnson’s got a new CEO and a plan to split the company in two. Here’s what else to expect out of J&J’s earnings

    Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has long been viewed as a bellwether stock for other health care companies, given its early slot in the earnings calendar and a business model that spans everything from hip implants to rheumatoid arthritis drugs and Band-Aids. Next Tuesday, when the company is set to reveal its fourth-quarter performance, investors will also be paying attention to what Joaquin Duato, a longtime J&J exec who became CEO earlier this month, has to say about the direction of the company. Duato replaces Alex Gorsky, who started his career as a J&J sales rep before being named CEO in 2012.

  • Ford Has Made Billions on Its Rivian Stake. Why That’s a Problem.

    Ford will record an $8.2 billion gain on its investment in Rivian when the Detroit auto maker reports its fourth-quarter financials.

  • 3 Charts That Sum Up Tilray's Q2 Earnings

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported its latest quarterly results last week. Using three charts, I'll look at just what drove those improved numbers and whether Tilray had a good quarter or not, and determine if it looks to be a better buy right now. In the company's second-quarter results, for the period ending Nov. 30, 2021, Tilray reported net revenue of $155.2 million.

  • If the Fed wanted to stop inflation, it would need to hike rates to nearly 6%: expert

    Interactive Brokers founder and chairman Thomas Peterffy has concerns about coming interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

  • At least 6 signs show the stock market is starting to break down

    Here are a few market-based signs that imply more bumps could lie ahead, or at least highlight the rough path markets traversed thus far.

  • Expect a major market sell-off in first half of year: Strategist

    Expect a sell-off in stocks so significant that the Fed will likely "not carry through" with all of its expected rate hikes this year, predicts macro investor Felix Zulauf.