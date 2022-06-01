U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

Skai Granted Inaugural Access and Launches Retail Media Advertising on Kroger, the Largest U.S. Grocery Chain

·3 min read

First-to-market API integration allows advertisers to scale retail media success using Skai's best-in-class technology

SAN FRANCISCO , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skai, an intelligent marketing platform, announces a first-to-market retail media integration with Kroger's network, Kroger Precision Marketing. Skai is among only three of the retailer's partners to be granted inaugural access to Kroger's API, empowering Skai clients with best-in-class activation coupled with a wealth of purchase data from the largest grocery retailer in the United States.  Combining Kroger's transactional data with Skai's intelligent optimization and powerful automated efficiency unleashes capabilities beyond what is natively available today.

(PRNewsfoto/Skai)
(PRNewsfoto/Skai)

Skai's unified platform offers advertisers cross-channel insights, streamlined workflows, automated actions, and enhanced reporting fueled by comprehensive commerce intelligence using near-real-time data. The company's in-house experts provide advertisers with the guidance, advice, and best practices to leverage both Skai's and Kroger's data for maximum performance.

Early adopters are already achieving strong performance with product listing ads for both shopper retention and acquisition.

"What Skai brings to the table for Kroger Precision Marketing is the ability to optimize and drive efficiency that we just don't have in the native platform," says Willy Blesener, Senior Director of Retail Media at Advantage Solutions.

Kroger is the third most trafficked retailer in the United States, serving 11 million daily customers and over 50 percent of American households. Ninety-six percent of all sales are tethered to a loyalty card. Kroger Precision Marketing connects customers to brands to inspire purchases online or in-store. According to research by Kantar and Catalyst, Kroger Precision Marketing is a leader in ROI delivery for CPG brands.

"Given the meteoric rise of online grocery shopping over the last few years, our first-to-market Kroger integration will help advertisers reach their customers where they are," says Gil Sadeh, Chief Growth Officer at Skai. "We're excited about this new partnership and look forward to shepherding advertisers through this opportunity."

About Skai

Skai is an intelligent marketing platform that powers commerce insights, marketing decisions, and media execution for faster, more predictable go-to-market outcomes. Skai's offerings include a suite of data-driven products for market intelligence, omnichannel media activation, testing, and measurement to enable product, insights and marketing teams to accurately plan strategies and benefit from connected omnichannel launches. Skai merges the former Kenshoo and Signals Analytics capabilities and for more than a decade, has been trusted by an impressive roster of global brands including Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Estée Lauder, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Mars and others. With its expanded product suite, Skai is unifying data and helping companies better understand their consumers in real-time. It has seven international locations and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Arts Alliance, Tenaya Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Pitango and Qumra Capital. For more information, visit skai.io.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skai-granted-inaugural-access-and-launches-retail-media-advertising-on-kroger-the-largest-us-grocery-chain-301559049.html

SOURCE Skai

