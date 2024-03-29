SKAN Group AG Just Missed EPS By 14%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a good week for SKAN Group AG (VTX:SKAN) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest annual results, and the shares gained 3.2% to CHF85.10. It was not a great result overall. While revenues of CHF320m were in line with analyst predictions, earnings were less than expected, missing statutory estimates by 14% to hit CHF1.17 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from SKAN Group's three analysts is for revenues of CHF389.8m in 2024. This would reflect a huge 22% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 54% to CHF1.81. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CHF384.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF1.84 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

With no major changes to earnings forecasts, the consensus price target fell 9.1% to CHF91.33, suggesting that the analysts might have previously been hoping for an earnings upgrade. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic SKAN Group analyst has a price target of CHF108 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CHF74.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await SKAN Group shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that SKAN Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 22% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 40% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 9.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while SKAN Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of SKAN Group's future valuation.

