SKAN Group's (VTX:SKAN) five-year earnings growth trails the fantastic shareholder returns

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. For example, the SKAN Group AG (VTX:SKAN) share price is up a whopping 806% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Better yet, the share price has risen 4.5% in the last week. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, SKAN Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 16% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 55% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 69.64.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how SKAN Group has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at SKAN Group's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for SKAN Group the TSR over the last 5 years was 905%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Investors in SKAN Group had a tough year, with a total loss of 4.7% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 0.2%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 59%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SKAN Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that SKAN Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

