Skanska builds innovate mixed-used development in London, UK, for GBP 235M, about SEK 2.9 billion

·2 min read

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Welput, the specialist central London office fund managed by BentallGreenOak (BGO), to deliver a mixed-use commercial development in Victoria, London, UK. The contract is worth GBP 235M, about SEK 2.9 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Europe for the first quarter 2022.

The 43,700 square meter (470,000 square feet) building will provide commercial office space over sixteen floors, along with retail units at ground level. Skanska will deliver the building construction, along with mechanical and electrical engineering services.

The project will pioneer innovations in sustainability to create a healthy, green building fit for the future. It will focus on carbon reduction through attention to detail at every stage - from material selection, site operating efficiencies to modern methods of construction. The building is designed to meet Energy Performance Certification, EPC, A and WELL `Platinum' certification and exceed The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) 2030 sustainability targets. The scheme also targets several other certifications, such as BREEAM `Outstanding'.

Construction is due to start on site in the third quarter of 2022, with completion expected during the second quarter of 2026.

CONTACT:

Caroline Denholm, Senior Communications Business Partner, Skanska UK, tel +44 330 105 2783

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-innovate-mixed-used-development-in-london--uk--for-gbp-235m--about-sek-2-9-billion,c3517801

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3517801/1543568.pdf

20220303 UK mixed-use development Victoria ENG

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-builds-innovate-mixed-used-development-in-london-uk-for-gbp-235m-about-sek-2-9-billion-301494747.html

SOURCE Skanska

