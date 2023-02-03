Skanska year-end report, January-December 2022

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights according to segment reporting:

Revenue for the quarter amounted to SEK 40.4 billion (44.4); adjusted for currency effects, revenue decreased 19 percent. For the full year, revenue amounted to SEK 161.6 billion (147.6); adjusted for currency effects, revenue was unchanged.

Operating income amounted to SEK 3.5 billion (3.6); adjusted for currency effects, operating income decreased 8 percent. For the full year, operating income amounted to SEK 9.3 billion (9.8); adjusted for currency effects, operating income decreased 11 percent.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 7.28 (7.45) for the period, and SEK 18.62 (19.80) for the full year.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 7.50 (7.00+3.00) per share.

Operating cash flow from operations amounted to SEK -2.1 billion (2.5) for the period, and SEK -2.3 billion (4.2) for the full year, according to IFRS.

Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(-) totaled SEK 12.1 billion (September 30, 2022: 14.1).

Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 51.6 billion (42.3) for the period. For the full year, order bookings amounted to SEK 162.7 billion (153.6). Adjusted for currency effects, order bookings quarter over quarter increased 9 percent. Rolling 12-month book-to-build ratio was 104 percent (116).

Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 2.3 billion (1.6), representing an operating margin of 5.4 percent (4.2). For the full year, operating income amounted to SEK 5.8 billion (5.0), representing an operating margin of 3.7 percent (3.8).

Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK 1.3 billion (2.1) in the period, and SEK 3.9 billion (5.2) for the full year.

Return on capital employed in Project Development was 8.1 percent (11.8).

Return on equity was 15.8 percent (20.1).

