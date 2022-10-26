U.S. markets open in 6 hours 47 minutes

Skanska: Interim report third quarter 2022

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights according to segment reporting:

  • Revenue amounted to SEK 38.6 billion (33.4); adjusted for currency effects revenue increased 3 percent.

  • Operating income amounted to SEK 1.5 billion (1.5); adjusted for currency effects operating income decreased 10 percent.

  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.10 (3.07).

  • Operating cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 3.2 billion (0.8), according to IFRS.

  • Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(-) totaled SEK 14.1 billion (June 30, 2022: 11.1).

  • Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 43.8 billion (26.6). Adjusted for currency effects order bookings quarter over quarter increased 50 percent. Rolling 12-month book-to-build ratio was 102 percent.

  • Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 1.3 billion (1.2), representing an operating margin of 3.4 percent (3.6). Rolling 12-month, operating margin was 3.3 percent.

  • Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK 0.1 billion (0.4).

  • Return on capital employed in Project Development was 10.0 percent (12.1).

  • Return on equity was 16.9 percent (26.1).

This report will also be presented via a telephone conference and a audiocast at 10:00 CET on October 26, 2022. 
The telephone conference will be webcasted live at www.skanska.com/investors, where a recording of the conference will also be available later. 
To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46 (0)8 5051 00 31, or +44 (0)207 107 06 13, or +1 (1) 631 570 56 13. 
This and previous releases can also be found at www.group.skanska.com/investors.

This is information that Skanska AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Senior Vice President Investor Relations set out below, at 07:30 CET on October 26, 2022.

CONTACT:

Magnus Persson,
Executive Vice President and CFO, Skanska AB,
tel +46 10 448 8900

Antonia Junelind,
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Skanska AB,
tel +46 10 448 6261

Karolina Cederhage,
Senior Vice President, Communications, Skanska AB,
tel +46 10 448 0880

Jacob Birkeland,
Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB,
tel +46 10 449 1957

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3654928/1643581.pdf

Skanska Q3 2022 ENG

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-interim-report-third-quarter-2022-301659482.html

SOURCE Skanska

