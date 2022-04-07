U.S. markets open in 6 hours 20 minutes

Skanska reconstructs section of Route 146 in Rhode Island, USA, for USD 84M, about SEK 780M

·1 min read
  • SKBSY

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has, as part of a joint venture with JH Lynch, signed a contract with Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) to reconstruct Route 146 between 1-295 and Route 146A, and realign the Route 146/146A interchange in Rhode Island, USA. The total contract is worth USD 167M. Skanska's share of the contract is worth USD 84M, about SEK 780M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2022.

The project includes the staged construction of Route 146 along with construction of a new flyover bridge and other structures. In addition, Skanska will perform bridge rehabilitation, roadway reconstruction, new bridge construction, retaining wall construction, drainage construction, utility relocation, handling and disposing of contaminated materials and milling and paving of about 13 kilometers of Route 146 to the Massachusetts border.

When completed, the project will improve traffic safety, restore critical infrastructure to a state of good repair, reduce congestion, increase system reliability, and enhance freight movement for economic vitality in the region.

Construction will begin in late 2022 and is scheduled for completion in November 2025.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Brittany Felteau, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 617 574 14 85

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-reconstructs-section-of-route-146-in-rhode-island--usa--for-usd-84m--about-sek-780m,c3541547

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3541547/1560885.pdf

20220407 US route 146

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-reconstructs-section-of-route-146-in-rhode-island-usa-for-usd-84m-about-sek-780m-301519695.html

SOURCE Skanska

