Skanska signs additional contract to expand airport in Portland, Oregon, USA for USD 422M, about SEK 4.1 billion

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska and its joint venture partner, Hoffman Construction Company, signed a contract amendment with the Port of Portland for improvements to the Portland International Airport in Portland, Oregon, USA. Skanska's share of the contract amendment is worth USD 422M, about SEK 4.1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2022.

The amendment includes work on the Terminal Core Expansion project, comprising interior and exterior finishes.

Construction is underway. Substantial completion is scheduled for 2025.

For further information please contact:
Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 (213) 317 4977
Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contract-to-expand-airport-in-portland--oregon--usa-for-usd-422m--about-sek,c3627574

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3627574/1624268.pdf

20220908 US Airport Expansion

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-signs-additional-contract-to-expand-airport-in-portland-oregon-usa-for-usd-422m-about-sek-4-1-billion-301620033.html

SOURCE Skanska

