Skanska transforms new interchange in Florida, USA , for USD 82M, about SEK 690M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Florida Department of Transportation to design and build a new interchange at Interstate 75 (I-75) and Big Bend Road in Hillsborough County, Florida, USA. Skanska will include the contract worth USD 82M, about SEK 690M, in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2021.

The project includes the widening and reconstructing of Big Bend Road and reconfiguration of the I-75 ramps, improving traffic ﬂow and reducing delays. The overall configuration will change Big Bend Road from an existing four-lane rural roadway to a six-lane urban highway. The planned improvements will also include replacement of existing bridges, accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclists, upgrades to roadway lighting, and adjustment and installation of wet utilities.

Construction begun in August 2021 and the new interchange is expected to be completed by August 2024.

Skanska is one of the leading construction- and project development companies in U.S., specialized in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 66 billion in 2020 and had about 7,600 employees in its operations.

