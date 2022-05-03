U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,152.50
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,974.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,088.50
    +15.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.10
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.94
    -0.23 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.60
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    +0.0053 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.02
    -1.38 (-4.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2549
    +0.0060 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8600
    -0.3210 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,471.32
    -178.88 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    888.61
    -3.04 (-0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,511.67
    -32.88 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Skating Shoes Market 2022-2026 | Fitness Benefits Associated With Skating to Boost Growth | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Skating Shoes Market is expected to grow by USD 836.24 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This skating shoes market research report extensively covers market segmentations by the following:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Skating Shoes Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Skating Shoes Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

  • Type - Roller skates, inline skates, ice skates, speed skates, and others

  • Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request sample report.

The growing fitness benefits associated with skating, an increasing number of figure skating tournaments. and rising in product visibility and accessibility through online retailing will offer immense growth opportunities. However, expensive infrastructural costs associated with winter sports, the risk of injuries associated with skating, and reducing activities of skating since the pandemic will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Skating Shoes Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

The roller skates segment will gain considerable market share in skating shoes. Cities in countries like the United States are creating their own skate dancing styles. Veteran Chicago skaters, for example, are known as JB skaters, after remixed James Brown songs. In the next years, these new roller-skating activities will raise sales of roller-skating shoes.

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download the sample report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR72409

Skating Shoes Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our skating shoes market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the advent of sustainable skating shoes as one of the prime reasons driving the skating shoes market growth during the next few years.

Skating Shoes Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

  • Hockey Heaven PTY LTD

  • Amula Enterprise Corp.

  • Bont Skates Online Shop

  • Crazy Skates USA

  • Decathlon SA

  • EDEA srl

  • Globe International Ltd.

  • Guangdong Kuwang Sporting Goods Co. Ltd.

  • K2 Sports Europe GmbH

  • LazerXTech

  • Mesuca Sports Guangdong Co. Ltd.

  • Powerslide GmbH

  • Radical Sportech Mfg. Co.

  • Riedell Shoes Inc.

  • Roces S.r.l.

  • Roller Derby Skate Corp.

  • SURE-GRIP International

  • Tecnica Group Spa

  • Triple Power Sports Products Inc.

  • UNIVERSKATE sarl

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Skating Shoes Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist skating shoes market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the skating shoes market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the skating shoes market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of skating shoes market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Basketball Apparel Market by Distribution Channel, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Sports Sunglasses Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Skating Shoes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.14%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 836.24 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.3

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Hockey Heaven PTY LTD , Amula Enterprise Corp. , Bont Skates Online Shop, Crazy Skates USA, Decathlon SA, EDEA srl, Globe International Ltd., Guangdong Kuwang Sporting Goods Co. Ltd., K2 Sports Europe GmbH, LazerXTech, Mesuca Sports Guangdong Co. Ltd., Powerslide GmbH, Radical Sportech Mfg. Co., Riedell Shoes Inc., Roces S.r.l., Roller Derby Skate Corp., SURE-GRIP International, Tecnica Group Spa, Triple Power Sports Products Inc., and UNIVERSKATE sarl

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Roller skates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Inline skates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Ice skates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Speed skates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Crazy Skates USA

  • 10.4 EDEA srl

  • 10.5 Guangdong Kuwang Sporting Goods Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 K2 Sports Europe GmbH

  • 10.7 Mesuca Sports Guangdong Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Powerslide GmbH

  • 10.9 Riedell Shoes Inc.

  • 10.10 Roces S.r.l.

  • 10.11 Roller Derby Skate Corp.

  • 10.12 Tecnica Group Spa

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skating-shoes-market-2022-2026--fitness-benefits-associated-with-skating-to-boost-growth--technavio-301537300.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Oil: 'Something far more serious is going on,' says analyst

    The oil market is undergoing a serious production problem, warns one analyst. Even as prices retreat temporarily amid COVID lockdowns in China.

  • Intel's Forecast on the Chip Shortage Has Changed (You Won't Like It)

    From our laptops and video game consoles to medical devices and even our cars, chips power much of what we use regularly, from the ways we work and travel to the ways we enjoy leisure time. The global chip shortage picked up steam in the first year of the pandemic and snowballed when China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) was hit with restrictions from the U.S. Department of Commerce during conflict between China and the U.S. Since then, people have either joined long waiting lists in hopes of eventually buying the items they want, or turned to the secondhand market to buy new cars and electronics, many of them marked up far above their market value.

  • BP profits soar to highest in 10 years as calls grow for windfall tax

    BP underlying profits more than doubled on soaring energy prices.

  • Can Brazil Help Fill The Supply Gap Left By The U.S. Ban On Russian Oil?

    Washington’s ban on Russian oil imports has left a huge hole in the market, and Brazil is looking to ramp up its output in order to help ease the squeeze

  • Pfizer COVID-19 pill fails as preventive therapy in trial

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Pfizer saying its COVID-19 treatment pill has failed as a preventive therapy in a clinical trial.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Spent Billions on Chevron. This Might Be Why.

    Judging by his investments in Chevron and Occidental Petroleum, Buffett seems to be focusing on 'shareholder yield.' Investors should pay attention.

  • Fertilizer Buyers Are Eyeing Canada to Fill Global Potash Deficit

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s ample potash deposits are drawing “high levels” of interest around the world since sanctions upended global fertilizer markets.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionSaskatchewan is capturi

  • Why Did Nio Shares Jump Today?

    Investors in Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are taking some recent struggles in stride. The American depositary shares were up as much as almost 5% Monday morning, and remained 2% higher as of 10:51 a.m. ET. The 5,074 electric vehicles delivered last month marked a major drop from April 2021.

  • Is another stimulus check coming soon? Here's how Americans could get relief from rising gas prices

    Gas prices are increasing and are set to go even higher in the summer. But lawmakers are considering sending stimulus checks

  • The Inevitable Decline Of Russia’s Oil Industry

    While higher oil prices mean that Russia will see its tax revenue increase significantly this year, the decline of its oil industry appears inevitable

  • BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit

    LONDON (Reuters) -BP recorded its biggest quarterly loss after writing down $24 billion to exit its Russia businesses but a strong operational performance on the back of rocketing oil and gas prices helped the British energy firm step up share buybacks. BP shares were up 2.5% by 0925 GMT in London trading, outperforming rivals, after the company reported its strongest operational performance since 2008. Soaring oil and gas prices in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 helped offset losses BP incurred from abruptly abandoning its shareholdings in Russia, including its 19.75% stake in oil giant Rosneft.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • GM CEO discusses company’s upcoming car-buying website

    General Motors CEO Mary Barra talks the company’s rapport with their dealers and GM’s upcoming car-buying website ‘CarBravo.’

  • UK factories hike prices at record pace as inflation bites

    UK manufacturers lifted their prices at the fastest rate on record last month as inflation bites.

  • Snarled-up ports point to worsening global supply chain woes - report

    Global supply chain problems look to set to worsen, a new report published on Tuesday said, as China's COVID-19 lockdowns, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other strains cause even longer delays at ports and drive up costs. The study by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) found that one-fifth of the global container ship fleet was currently stuck in congestion at various major ports. In China, ships awaiting berth at the Port of Shanghai now tally 344, a 34% increase over the past month, while shipping something from a warehouse in China to one in the United States currently takes 74 days longer than usual.

  • Europe Inches Closer to a Ban on Russian Oil. Here’s What That Would Mean.

    The European Union could approve a phased embargo on Russian oil as soon as next week, according to a media report.

  • 3M to create jobs in Nebraska as it expands operations

    3M Co. said Monday that it will create around 50 new jobs at its Valley, Neb. facility, as it invests $58 million to fun an 80,000 square-foot expansion. The expansion will include new production lines, equipment and a warehouse, and will help increase capacity and reduce manufacturing cycle times. As part of the expansion, 3M plans to invest in additional production capacity for re-usable elastomeric respirators and PELTOR hearing protection products. The Valley facility, which 3M acquired in 1

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Not Polluters Industry Group Tells EPA

    Several industry leaders have responded to a letter from U.S. lawmakers to the Environmental Protection Agency regarding the environmental impacts of Bitcoin and crypto mining.

  • Enough nickel, lithium for 14 million EVs in 2023 - European climate group

    Data shows there is enough nickel and lithium to produce up to 14 million electric vehicles (EVs) globally in 2023, so Europe should secure more raw materials to shift away from oil faster, campaign group Transport and Environment (T&E) said on Tuesday. In a study based on BloombergNEF data on global maximum volumes of EV battery-grade nickel and lithium, T&E said that in 2025 there would be enough to make 21 million EVs globally. Excluding Russian nickel, T&E said there should be sufficient raw materials for 19 million EVs in 2025.

  • U.S. natural gas production growth wanes as need arises

    U.S. natural gas production growth is waning at the same time many countries are looking for new suppliers to help break their dependence on Russian gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The United States is already the world's largest producer of natural gas. Since Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, U.S. gas prices have soared about 50% as European countries look to the United States, the world's second biggest exporter, to sell more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to wean Europe off Russian fuel.