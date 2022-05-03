Skating Shoes Market 2022-2026 | Fitness Benefits Associated With Skating to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Skating Shoes Market is expected to grow by USD 836.24 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This skating shoes market research report extensively covers market segmentations by the following:
Type - Roller skates, inline skates, ice skates, speed skates, and others
Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
The growing fitness benefits associated with skating, an increasing number of figure skating tournaments. and rising in product visibility and accessibility through online retailing will offer immense growth opportunities. However, expensive infrastructural costs associated with winter sports, the risk of injuries associated with skating, and reducing activities of skating since the pandemic will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Skating Shoes Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Type
Geography
The roller skates segment will gain considerable market share in skating shoes. Cities in countries like the United States are creating their own skate dancing styles. Veteran Chicago skaters, for example, are known as JB skaters, after remixed James Brown songs. In the next years, these new roller-skating activities will raise sales of roller-skating shoes.
Skating Shoes Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our skating shoes market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the advent of sustainable skating shoes as one of the prime reasons driving the skating shoes market growth during the next few years.
Skating Shoes Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
Hockey Heaven PTY LTD
Amula Enterprise Corp.
Bont Skates Online Shop
Crazy Skates USA
Decathlon SA
EDEA srl
Globe International Ltd.
Guangdong Kuwang Sporting Goods Co. Ltd.
K2 Sports Europe GmbH
LazerXTech
Mesuca Sports Guangdong Co. Ltd.
Powerslide GmbH
Radical Sportech Mfg. Co.
Riedell Shoes Inc.
Roces S.r.l.
Roller Derby Skate Corp.
SURE-GRIP International
Tecnica Group Spa
Triple Power Sports Products Inc.
UNIVERSKATE sarl
Skating Shoes Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist skating shoes market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the skating shoes market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the skating shoes market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of skating shoes market vendors
Skating Shoes Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.14%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 836.24 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.3
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Hockey Heaven PTY LTD , Amula Enterprise Corp. , Bont Skates Online Shop, Crazy Skates USA, Decathlon SA, EDEA srl, Globe International Ltd., Guangdong Kuwang Sporting Goods Co. Ltd., K2 Sports Europe GmbH, LazerXTech, Mesuca Sports Guangdong Co. Ltd., Powerslide GmbH, Radical Sportech Mfg. Co., Riedell Shoes Inc., Roces S.r.l., Roller Derby Skate Corp., SURE-GRIP International, Tecnica Group Spa, Triple Power Sports Products Inc., and UNIVERSKATE sarl
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
