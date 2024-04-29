Skechers opens first new concept store in Brussels

Retail Insight Network· Skechers.
Claire Jenns
1 min read
0
In this article:

Footwear and apparel company Skechers is expanding its retail presence across Belgium with a new store in Brussels.

Located in the Rue Neuve shopping area, the new 5,270ft² store houses Skecher’s many footwear, apparel and accessory collections and features a vaulted entrance and a large mural of the brand’s Southern California hometown of Manhattan Beach.

Together with its store on Antwerp’s Meir and a planned Bruges concept store opening in mid-May 2024, Skechers is expanding its retail presence as part of its commitment to building the brand across Belgium.

An additional Skechers store is set to open in Kortrijk, bringing the total Skechers retail store count to seven in the country

Skechers chief operating officer David Weinberg commented: “Belgium has played a key role in Skechers’ business. Wallonia is home to our European distribution centre — the region’s largest — from where we serve consumers throughout Europe and beyond.”

Skechers manages its international business through a network of joint venture partners, distributors and wholly-owned subsidiaries such as Skechers USA Benelux BV in Belgium.

The company aims to reach $10bn in annual revenues worldwide by 2026 and has 5,200 company and third-party-owned physical retail stores globally.

In the US, Skechers recently chose an AI platform by o9 Solutions to optimise its planning and decision-making processes.

"Skechers opens first new concept store in Brussels" was originally created and published by Retail Insight Network, a GlobalData owned brand.


 


The information on this site has been included in good faith for general informational purposes only. It is not intended to amount to advice on which you should rely, and we give no representation, warranty or guarantee, whether express or implied as to its accuracy or completeness. You must obtain professional or specialist advice before taking, or refraining from, any action on the basis of the content on our site.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • California Fast-Food Chains Are Now Serving Sticker Shock

    A month after a higher state minimum wage for fast-food workers went into effect, consumers picking up burgers and burritos at chains in the Golden State grapple with prices rising at a faster clip than in other states.

  • Ask an Advisor: How Do I Cover $3,000 in Monthly Living Expenses? I'm 58 With $700k in Retirement Savings, But I Won't Collect Social Security for 7 Years

    I’m 58 and I have $700,000 in 401(k)s and IRAs. I have no credit card debt, no auto loan payments and no student loans. I sold my home in California and paid cash for a house in Texas, so I have no mortgage. I’m retired military and bring in about $2,200 per month after taxes. […] The post Ask an Advisor: How Do I Cover $3,000 in Monthly Living Expenses? I’m 58 With $700k in Retirement Savings, But I Won’t Collect Social Security for 7 Years appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Elon Musk’s Tesla strikes deal with China’s Baidu for driver assistance

    Tesla is partnering with Chinese search giant Baidu to deploy mapping and navigation technology in China, as Elon Musk moves closer to rolling...

  • BHP Mega Bid and $10,000 Copper Expose Mining’s Biggest Problem

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper’s surge to $10,000 a ton just days after the bombshell news that BHP Group is trying to buy Anglo American Plc is highlighting a core disconnect at the heart of the industry: miners just aren’t building enough mines.Most Read from BloombergMusk Leaves China With Tesla Driving Software Hurdles ClearedMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysYen Watchers Ask When Japan Will Step In as S

  • This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 67

    The number probably isn't anywhere near what you think it is.

  • Apple's iPadOS subject to tough EU tech rules, EU says

    Apple's operating system for iPads has been designated as a gatekeeper under the bloc's landmark tech rules by EU antitrust regulators because of its importance to business users, the European Commission said on Monday. Under the Digital Markets Act which came into force this year, 22 services owned by Apple, Alphabet's Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms and TikTok owner ByteDance have already been labelled gatekeepers which control access to their platforms. Apple's operating system iOS, its browser Safari and its App Store were designated gatekeepers last year.

  • Shell earns $1 billion a year from US crude trading, court filing shows

    Financial details of Shell's vast oil and gas trading business are some of the company's closest-held secrets. Testimony by a former head of Shell's U.S. crude trading division filed in a Texas state court has offered a rare look at the huge profits of its trading operations and the multi-million dollar bonuses bestowed on traders. John Dimech, who was a manager in Shell's crude oil trading group in Houston for 11 years, said in a deposition last year that the crude trading unit typically made between $950 million to $1 billion a year.

  • Philips shares rocket up after settlement of US respiratory device recall

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares surged 35% early on Monday as the medical devices maker announced a smaller-than-expected settlement to resolve claims over recalled breathing devices in the United States. Philips said it had agreed to pay $1.1 billion to settle all personal injury claims filed in the U.S., ending uncertainty that had slashed its market value over the past three years. "This settlement is significantly lower than expectations of $2-4 billion and worst case of $10 billion," Barclays analysts said.

  • Tesla founder Musk visits China as competitors show off new electric vehicles at Beijing auto show

    Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk met with a top government leader in the Chinese capital Sunday, just as the nation's carmakers are showing off their latest electric vehicle models at the Beijing auto show. Chinese Premier Li Qiang told Musk that he hopes the U.S. will work more with China on “win-win” cooperation, citing Tesla's operations in China as a successful example of economic cooperation, China's state broadcaster CCTV said on its main evening news program.

  • ExxonMobil: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

    The oil and gas giant has benefited from higher oil prices, and external factors could keep them high for longer.