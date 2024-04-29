Footwear and apparel company Skechers is expanding its retail presence across Belgium with a new store in Brussels.

Located in the Rue Neuve shopping area, the new 5,270ft² store houses Skecher’s many footwear, apparel and accessory collections and features a vaulted entrance and a large mural of the brand’s Southern California hometown of Manhattan Beach.

Together with its store on Antwerp’s Meir and a planned Bruges concept store opening in mid-May 2024, Skechers is expanding its retail presence as part of its commitment to building the brand across Belgium.

An additional Skechers store is set to open in Kortrijk, bringing the total Skechers retail store count to seven in the country

Skechers chief operating officer David Weinberg commented: “Belgium has played a key role in Skechers’ business. Wallonia is home to our European distribution centre — the region’s largest — from where we serve consumers throughout Europe and beyond.”

Skechers manages its international business through a network of joint venture partners, distributors and wholly-owned subsidiaries such as Skechers USA Benelux BV in Belgium.

The company aims to reach $10bn in annual revenues worldwide by 2026 and has 5,200 company and third-party-owned physical retail stores globally.

In the US, Skechers recently chose an AI platform by o9 Solutions to optimise its planning and decision-making processes.

"Skechers opens first new concept store in Brussels" was originally created and published by Retail Insight Network, a GlobalData owned brand.







