Skechers (SKX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Skechers (SKX) reported $2.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $0.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was +88.46%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Skechers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific : $552.20 million versus $504.86 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East & Africa : $433.30 million compared to the $424.49 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Geographic Revenue- Americas : $1.03 billion compared to the $963.39 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Net Sales- Direct-to-consumer : $939.50 million compared to the $798.56 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.1% year over year.

Net sales- Domestic- Wholesale : $390.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25%.

Net sales- International Direct-to-consumer : $528.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $436.69 million.

Net sales- Domestic Direct-to-consumer : $411.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $357.18 million.

Net sales- International- Wholesale : $682.20 million compared to the $692.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.

Gross Profit- Domestic- Wholesale : $431.50 million compared to the $421.38 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Gross Profit- Direct-to-consumer: $629 million versus $523.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Story continues

View all Key Company Metrics for Skechers here>>>



Shares of Skechers have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research