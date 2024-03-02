Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Skechers U.S.A is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$785m ÷ (US$7.5b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Skechers U.S.A has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Luxury industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Skechers U.S.A's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Skechers U.S.A .

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Skechers U.S.A's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 13% from 18% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line On Skechers U.S.A's ROCE

In summary, Skechers U.S.A is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 92% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

