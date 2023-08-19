Skellerup Holdings (NZSE:SKL) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At NZ$0.1524

The board of Skellerup Holdings Limited (NZSE:SKL) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of NZ$0.1524 on the 13th of October, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the dividend yield to 4.6%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

View our latest analysis for Skellerup Holdings

Skellerup Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Skellerup Holdings' dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 125% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

EPS is set to grow by 27.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 85%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from NZ$0.08 total annually to NZ$0.205. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.9% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Skellerup Holdings might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Skellerup Holdings' Dividend Might Lack Growth

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Skellerup Holdings has impressed us by growing EPS at 13% per year over the past five years. EPS has been growing at a reasonable rate, although with most of the profits being paid out to shareholders, growth prospects could be more limited in the future.

Story continues

Skellerup Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Skellerup Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.