SKF completes acquisition of Tenute Srl

·1 min read

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has completed the previously announced acquisition of Tenute Srl. Tenute develops and manufactures sealing solutions for various industrial applications and has approximately 50 employees. Tenute Srl will be integrated into SKF's existing Seals business.

Peter Thorpman, Director, SKF Seals, says: "We're glad to welcome our new colleagues to SKF. This acquisition strengthens our already leading offer, with a particular focus on customers in heavy and process industries."

Aktiebolaget SKF
      (publ)

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3663397/1657010.pdf

20221109 SKF completes acquisition of Tenute

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/dji-0735-fix,c3111667

DJI 0735 fix

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/peter-thorpman-dsc4330,c3111744

Peter Thorpman DSC4330

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-completes-acquisition-of-tenute-srl-301672711.html

