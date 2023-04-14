U.S. markets open in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,170.75
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,108.00
    -82.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,207.50
    -2.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,805.90
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.93
    -0.23 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    2,053.20
    -2.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    +0.07 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1064
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.92
    -1.17 (-6.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2516
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2800
    -0.2870 (-0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,801.77
    +708.95 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    685.12
    +30.03 (+4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,859.18
    +15.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,493.47
    +336.50 (+1.20%)
     

SKF first quarter results to be published on 27 April

PR Newswire
·1 min read

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its first quarter results for 2023 on 27 April 2023 at approximately 08:00 (CEST).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 09:00 (CEST).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/642ad34accbbd112005591fc/skfq1

Sweden                                +46 10 884 80 16

UK / International                 +44 20 3936 2999

Passcode:                            863862

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Niclas Rosenlew, CFO, after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF
     (publ)

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Acting SKF Media & Press Director
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3750200/1981882.pdf

20230414 SKF's first quarter results to be published on 27 April

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/skf-first-quarter-results-to-be-published-on-27-april-301797461.html

SOURCE SKF