U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.70
    -0.24 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.50
    +7.90 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    +0.18 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0416
    +0.0016 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2080
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1110
    -0.4620 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,593.48
    +51.11 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.89
    +5.32 (+1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.72
    +0.48 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

SKF increases regional capabilities across Asia

·2 min read

Investments totaling SEK 1.25 billion to increase capabilities and competitiveness across China, India and Southeast Asia

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF is continuing to increase its regional capabilities across Asia, through selected investments in its manufacturing and engineering capabilities in the region.

In China, SKF has consolidated its manufacturing footprint from 16 to nine manufacturing sites in the last four years. This process has brought together modern manufacturing capabilities with design, development and testing competence that supports the application specific needs and speed to market requirements of regional customers.

As part of the Group's ambitions to increase its competitiveness and service offer for large- and medium-size bearings, an investment program totaling SEK 1 billion is ongoing at SKF's Dalian factory in China, which is being expanded and modernized in several phases. The next phase of expansion will be completed during 2024, increasing capabilities in several industrial segments.

Henry Wang, President, China and Northeast Asia, says: "Investing in our local manufacturing and engineering hubs is an important step in strengthening our ability to support our customers in one of the largest bearing markets in the world."

In India and Southeast Asia, SKF is investing SEK 250 million, to improve its local manufacturing capabilities, boost the supply chain network and accelerate regionalization. With these investments, a stronger deep-groove ball bearing and hub bearing unit offer will be created for general industrial and automotive applications across the region.

Manish Bhatnagar, President, India and Southeast Asia, says: "These investments are consistent with our overall strategy and create a basis for continued profitable growth in key segments. We will also be able to help customers capture more value and broaden our customer base across both India and Southeast Asia."

For further information, please contact: PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3672083/1692240.pdf

20221124 SKF increases regional capabilities across Asia

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-increases-regional-capabilities-across-asia-301686693.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Chip War’ Author Says U.S. Is Underestimating Taiwan Risk

    Policy makers need to better understand the importance of Taiwan's role in the health of the global economy, says Chip War author Chris Miller.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Is Bottoming: Here's My Strategy

    Many seniors are all too familiar with the name Teva Pharmaceutical when they look at their medications as they refill their pill containers each week. Teva is known primarily as a manufacturer of generic drugs. Trading volume in TEVA looks like it has increased since May.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • German Consumers Are Boosting the Economy. These Stocks Stand to Gain.

    It hasn’t received a lot of attention that the outlook for Germany’s economy, Europe’s largest, is considerably better than it was just a few months ago. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine cut off a significant portion of the country’s national gas supplies. Energy prices spiked, and inflation shot up.

  • Amazon's Got a $104 Billion Secret

    Hidden in Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) financial statements is a $104 billion secret source of revenue. Amazon stock investors will not want to miss news about this lucrative source of revenue for the e-commerce giant.

  • Rising Enbridge pipeline apportionment may spell pain for Canadian oil patch

    Enbridge Inc is increasing apportionment on its Mainline pipeline system, which ships the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States, as demand to transport barrels climbs due to rising production and colder weather. Enbridge will apportion December deliveries on its heavy crude system by 11% and ration space on the light oil system by 13%. The rationing is the highest it has been since last winter and comes after a period of very low or zero apportionment in 2022.

  • EU Seeks Energy Package Deal as Gas Price Cap Splits Nations

    (Bloomberg) -- European states are set for a spat over how to curb gas prices when they meet on Thursday in their latest attempt to tame the energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakThe 27-nation European Union is trying to contain the

  • Looming Oil-Supply Shock Launches Debate in OPEC

    The prospect of a European embargo and a price cap on Russian oil, along with rising winter demand, are weighing on the production group.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 8 Stocks -- Here Are the Best of the Bunch

    Two of these three Buffett buys might be surprising. But they all appear to be smart long-term picks.

  • Autodesk Slips on Guidance, Is This a Chance to Buy or Run?

    Software company Autodesk sank sharply Wednesday morning after revealing weaker-than-expected guidance, thanks to foreign exchange and macroeconomic challenges. Let's check out the charts to see if this weakness will precipitate further declines. In this daily bar chart of ADSK, below, we can see a price gap to the downside for ADSK.

  • Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Lost $435 Million in the Third Quarter

    Things aren’t exactly improving for bitcoin miners. The companies that operate the computer equipment upon which the bitcoin network operates have been roiled over the past year by the crash in crypto markets. On Tuesday, Core Scientific reported it lost $435 million in the third quarter, compared with $16.6 million a year ago. For the first nine months of the year, it lost $1.7 billion, compared with $13.2 million a year ago. Third quarter revenue rose to $162.6 million from $113.1 million a ye

  • Fisker CEO: Looking to boost EV production as ‘we have more demand than we counted on’

    Henrik Fisker, the CEO of his eponymous EV company, rang the opening bell at the NYSE today to mark a huge milestone for the company. Last week at contract manufacturer Magna’s sprawling plant in Graz, Austria, the company began initial production of its Ocean EV SUV.

  • 3 Buy-Ranked Auto Equipment Stocks Surviving Industry Woes

    ALSN, CHPT and PRTS are standing tall in the Zacks Auto Equipment industry, which is battling high commodity and operating costs and supply-chain snarls.

  • US Chip Embargo Has Started Taking Toll On China, Data Suggests

    China’s purchases of machines to make computer chips fell 27% last month from a year earlier as the U.S. kicked off new, sweeping sanctions to try to derail the country’s chip ambitions, Bloomberg reports. Chinese firms imported $2.4 billion worth of machinery used in semiconductor manufacturing in October, the lowest amount in more than two years after Washington broadened restrictions on selling the gear to the leading economy and importer of semiconductors. October was significantly weaker by

  • Oil slides over 3% on Russian price cap talks, U.S. gasoline build

    Oil prices fell more than 3% on Wednesday, continuing a streak of volatile trading, as the Group of Seven (G7) nations considered a price cap on Russian oil above the current market level and as gasoline inventories in the United States built by more than analysts' expected. U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 3.1 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration, far exceeding the 383,000 barrel build that analysts had forecast. EIA data also showed a 3.7 million barrel draw in crude inventories, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million-barrel drop.

  • Stellantis Faces Delivery Snag; Stores Cars In Airfield: Report

    Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) is reportedly storing cars ready for delivery in an abandoned airfield in eastern France. The move, Reuters reported, is due to extraordinary logistical issues. The war in Ukraine and opening of businesses after COVID-19 pandemic have caused a shortage of truck and train capacity across Europe. Stellantis' bestsellers Peugeot 3008 and 5008, along with other cars ready to be shipped that are produced in its Sochaux factory, are being kept at the former military airfield

  • Italy to press ahead with plans to sell ITA despite MSC snub

    Italy's government will press ahead with plans to sell a majority stake in airline ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Tuesday, after shipping group MSC dropped its interest. "We are open to anybody who wants to participate in the privatisation," Giorgetti told a news conference, adding ITA Airways's data room is "always open." The privatisation is proving a headache for the Italian Treasury.

  • Hackers are coming for our Thanksgiving turkeys and John Deere tractors. It’s time to reevaluate America’s food security

    Cyberattacks on the food supply chain this year have led President Biden to sign an executive order protecting America’s food security. Here's why.

  • Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal

    At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist. With coal prices hitting record highs, companies would normally expand their operations, but projects are being left on the table as most Western banks stand by climate pledges to restrict lending to the sector, according to a dozen mining company executives and investors.

  • China Buys Fewer Chip-Making Machines as US Restrictions Start

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s purchases of machines to make computer chips fell 27% last month from a year earlier as the US imposed new, sweeping sanctions to try and derail the country’s chip ambitions.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesChinese firm