U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,806.75
    -2.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,510.00
    -35.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,479.25
    +0.50 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,754.50
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.14
    -0.44 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,649.70
    -4.40 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.07
    -0.12 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9864
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.83
    +0.14 (+0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1298
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9400
    -0.0800 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,314.21
    +7.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.51
    +0.16 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,986.99
    -27.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

SKF Nine-month report 2022: Strong organic sales growth; severe cost inflation impacting results

·6 min read

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO:

"Review of the third quarter

During the third quarter, we delivered strong organic sales growth of 11%, a clear indication that we are relevant for our customers. Our business in India and the Americas delivered a very strong overall performance and China maintained its solid performance, despite Covid-lockdowns. Our performance in EMEA was hampered by unprecedented cost inflation. We are delivering on our strategic transformation, with double-digit growth in targeted industries, while continuing to transform our portfolio and reduce fixed costs.

We continue to leverage our pricing power and have been successful in increasing prices and pruning our portfolio to further strengthen our business and market position. These efforts have resulted in another quarter with a growing, positive price/mix contribution of SEK 1.8 billion. As indicated last quarter, cost inflation continues to accelerate, especially in Europe, having a negative impact of SEK 2.9 billion in the quarter. On a positive note, we saw a somewhat reduced inflation rate for steel components and logistics at the end of the quarter. The adjusted operating margin came in at approximately 9%, driven by a challenging cost inflation, negative mix impact from high automotive growth, and our dependence on manufacturing in Europe. Considering our unhedged exposure to cost inflation, we expect to see margin tailwind once inflation and energy prices start to normalize.

Within Industrial, organic growth was 8%, driven by industrial distribution, heavy industries and agriculture. The adjusted operating margin was 11%, impacted mainly by material and energy costs, not entirely offset by a positive price/mix contribution. Our leading position in our most significant and profitable business area continues to support our growth ambitions. For example, we have recently extended our full-service agreement with a leading renewable packaging producer in North America, covering bearings, seals, lubrication, application engineering and condition monitoring.

In Automotive, demand rebounded strongly from last year with an organic growth of 18%, driven by light vehicles. The adjusted operating margin was 3%, mainly driven by material and energy inflation, which was not fully offset by a positive price/mix. Our ceramic bearing offer to the EV industry continues to strengthen, with significant new OEM contracts signed in both China and Europe. This is in line with our strategic portfolio shift as ceramic bearings have more attractive margins. At the same time, we continue to exit low margin and non-strategic businesses such as components for small, combustion-powered passenger cars.

Net cash flow from operations was SEK 1,268 million. Net working capital as a percentage of sales increased to 36%, driven by exchange rate fluctuations. Sequentially, inventory levels reduced in Q3, as we continue to prioritize customers, reduce excess stock and optimize our supply chains.

Delivering on our strategic transformation

In line with our strategy to drive profitable growth, we have initiated a group wide program to increase flexibility and reduce fixed costs across the Group, especially in Europe. In total, we expect the full run-rate savings of these activities to reach SEK 2 billion by the end of 2023, with anticipated restructuring costs of approximately SEK 1 billion and a net reduction of approximately 1,000 positions, predominantly in Europe.

Among the key ongoing actions are the implementation of a simplified operational and sales organization in EMEA, reshaping of support functions, including pruning our IT portfolio and bringing forward the final steps of our finance transformation program. We are increasing the pace of development within Connected Technology by focusing more on external partnerships. Consultancy and indirect expenditure is being reduced across the Group. In addition, we are increasing our targeted efforts to further improve pricing, reduce inventories, drive procurement and logistics.

We continue to invest in our regional manufacturing capabilities and in making our factories more efficient. We are also continuing to consolidate our footprint. As a result, the factories in Avon, Avallon, Poggio Rusco and Pianezza will be closed, with customers being served from other sites.

Outlook

Looking into the fourth quarter of 2022 we expect organic sales growth of about 10% and, as a result, we expect organic growth for the full year to end in the upper part of our previously guided range of about 4-8%.

We expect to see continued volatility and geopolitical uncertainty in the markets and as a result, we expect continued high levels of cost inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and volatile demand."

                                   

                                   

Key figures, MSEK unless otherwise stated

                                   

Q3 2022

                                   

Q3 2021

                                   

Jan-Sep 2022

                                   

Jan-Sep 2021

                                               

                                   

Net sales

 

24,975

 

20,146

 

71,572

 

60,746

 

                                   

Adjusted operating profit

 

2,131

 

2,672

 

7,662

 

8,578

 

                                   

Adjusted operating margin, %

 

8.5

 

13.3

 

10.7

 

14.1

 

                                   

Operating profit

 

1,929

 

2,588

 

6,463

 

8,165

 

                                   

Operating margin, %

 

7.7

 

12.8

 

9.0

 

13.4

 

                                   

Adjusted profit before taxes

 

1,820

 

2,524

 

6,799

 

8,150

 

                                   

Profit before taxes

 

1,618

 

2,440

 

5,600

 

7,736

 

                                   

Net cash flow from operating activities

 

1,268

 

2,514

 

2,290

 

4,017

 

                                   

Basic earnings per share

 

2.41

 

3.86

 

7.85

 

12.36

 

                                   

Adjusted earnings per share

 

2.86

 

4.04

 

10.49

 

13.27

 

 

                                   

                                   

Net sales, change y-o-y, %, Q3

                                   

Organic1)

                                   

Structure

                                   

Currency

                                   

Total

                                               

                                   

SKF Group

 

11.0

 

-2.0

 

15.0

 

24.0

 

                                   

Industrial

 

8.3

 

-2.0

 

14.0

 

20.3

 

                                   

Automotive

 

18.4

 

-2.2

 

17.8

 

34.1

 

1) Price, mix and volume

                                   

                                   

Net sales, change y-o-y, %, Jan-Sep 2022

                                   

Organic1)

                                   

Structure

                                   

,Currency

                                   

Total

                                               

                                   

SKF Group

 

7.6

 

-1.3

 

11.5

 

17.8

 

                                   

Industrial

 

8.4

 

-1.3

 

11.3

 

18.4

 

                                   

Automotive

 

5.7

 

-1.3

 

12.2

 

16.6

 

1) Price, mix and volume

                                   

                                   

Organic sales in local currencies, change y-o-y, %, Q3

                                   

Europe, Middle East & Africa

                                   

The Americas

                                   

China & North-East Asia

                                   

India & South-East Asia

                                               

                                   

SKF Group

 

9.9

 

12.9

 

5.8

 

23.6

 

                                   

Industrial

                                   

+++

                                   

+++

                                   

+

                                   

+++

                                               

                                   

Automotive

                                   

+++

                                   

+++

                                   

+++

                                   

+++

                                   

 

                                   

                                   

Organic sales in local currencies, change y-o-y, %, Jan-Sep 2022

                                   

Europe, Middle East & Africa

                                   

The Americas

                                   

China & North-East Asia

                                   

India & South-East Asia

                                               

                                   

SKF Group

 

8.7

 

10.0

 

-3.6

 

24.3

 

                                   

Industrial

                                   

+++

                                   

+++

                                   

+/-

                                   

+++

                                               

                                   

Automotive

                                   

++

                                   

+++

 

---

                                   

+++

                                   

Outlook and guidance

Demand for Q4 2022 compared to Q4 2021
For the fourth quarter of 2022 we expect an organic sales growth of about 10%.

Guidance for Q4 2022
Currency impact on the operating profit is expected to be around SEK 400 million positive compared with the fourth quarter 2021, based on exchange rates per 30 September 2022.

Guidance 2022 

  • For the full year we expect organic growth to end in the upper part of our previously guided range of about 4-8%.

  • Tax level excluding effects related to divested businesses: around 28%.

  • Additions to property, plant and equipment: around SEK 5 billion.

A webcast will be held on 25 October 2022 at 09:00 (CEST):
Sweden +46 10 884 80 16
UK / International +44 203 936 2999
Passcode: 156200

https://investors.skf.com/en

Aktiebolaget SKF
      (publ)

The financial information in this press release is information which AB SKF is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication on 25 October 2022 at 08.00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Carl Bjernstam,
Group Communication
tel: 46 31-337 2517; 
mobile: 46 722-201 893; 
e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Patrik Stenberg,
Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104;
mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3654095/1642973.pdf

Q3_2022_Eng

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/rendition,c3105152

rendition

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/rickard-dsc9658,c3105153

Rickard DSC9658

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-nine-month-report-2022-strong-organic-sales-growth-severe-cost-inflation-impacting-results-301658078.html

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-China FX regulator surveys banks about positioning as yuan plunges - sources

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's foreign exchange regulator sent a survey to some banks late on Monday asking them about their positioning in the currency market, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The survey comes at a time when China's yuan is hitting its weakest levels since the global financial crisis of 2008, and its offshore unit is hitting record lows, succumbing to the broad strength of the U.S. dollar. "The FX regulator asked (us) about our market views and our positioning," said one of the sources.

  • Chinese Stocks Are a Screaming Bargain. Don’t Buy Them.

    Shares like Alibaba are deeply discounted compared with their U.S. counterparts, but there is a good reason for that.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Considering the tough macro environment and its impact on the markets, investors can be forgiven for some indecision when it comes to choosing stocks right now. But there are clues, hints that will point out the right stocks, even in an unsettled market. The simplest move, of course, is to look for quality stocks that have fallen sharply in recent months, down to bargain-level prices. The adage is 'buy low and sell high,' and fundamentally sound stocks that have fallen 50% or more in less than a

  • Why Nio and More Chinese EV Stocks Crashed Monday

    Shares of many Chinese companies are getting hit hard today, including several of China's electric vehicle (EV) makers. Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) all plunged by double digits Monday morning. As of 10:53 a.m. ET, Nio shares were down 20.6%, XPeng was lower by 18.8%, and Li Auto had plunged 24.1%.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • AGNC Investment (AGNC) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

    AGNC Investment (AGNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.31% and 38.77%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Cathie Wood Strikes Gold on Bitcoin Investment

    But Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has tumbled 63% so far this year, dropping 78% from its February 2021 peak.

  • Amazon (AMZN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Amazon's (AMZN) third-quarter results are expected to reflect strength across its Prime and cloud businesses despite headwinds.

  • Alphabet Reports Earnings Today. It Faces Tough Questions About the Ad Market.

    The parent of Google and YouTube posts Q3 results Tuesday afternoon. Street consensus calls for revenue of $71 billion.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Sinking Today

    Wall Street's skepticism continues to feed Main Street's fears about this growth stock's prospects.

  • Why investors are fleeing Chinese assets as Xi tightens grip on power

    China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, secured a groundbreaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a new Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists in a clean sweep not seen since the Communist Party founder Mao Zedong era. Financial markets are in turmoil just one day into Xi’s new term.

  • ‘Who Doesn’t Like a Bargain?’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    This year we saw declines pretty much across the board, with the S&P 500 tumbling ~20%. But last week was the index’s best week since June – the S&P had a weekly gain of about 4.7%. We’ve seen several of these bounces this year, and the question is, are they bullish indicators or merely 'dead cats'? According to Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, it shouldn't really make a difference whether we’re looking at bullish indicators or bear market rallies. The key here is simply

  • Tech giants set to report earnings this week: Google, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the earnings expectations for Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Meta.

  • Dow Jones Rallies 400 Points, What To Do Now; These 4 Tech Titans Report Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's open after the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 400 points Monday.

  • SAP reports cloud-driven higher revenue, confirms annual profit and sales outlook

    Reporting on a non-IFRS basis, the Walldorf, Germany-based company SAP XE:SAP said Tuesday that revenue jumped to 7.84 billion euros ($7.74 billion) from EUR6.85 billion,

  • China Stock Selloff Deepens on Investor Angst Over Xi Policies

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese equities fell again on Tuesday following a dramatic selloff, as traders remained unsettled by the prospect of market-unfriendly policies under President Xi Jinping’s third term.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tec

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • Take a Bite in Apple Stock Before Earnings?

    Still trading 18% from its highs, this earnings release could be critical for the momentum of AAPL stock. While other tech stocks have been hit harder during the economic downturn, Apple has shown some resilience with its broader retail and services capabilities.

  • Intel CEO Calls New U.S. Restrictions on Chip Exports to China Inevitable

    At WSJ Tech Live, Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger discusses the need of the U.S. and Europe to rebalance supply chains in the interest of national security. LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.— Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said that recently imposed U.S. restrictions on semiconductor-industry exports to China were inevitable as America seeks to maintain technological leadership in competition with China.

  • EV sales are getting hotter, and these are the cars catching up to Tesla

    Two trends — the growing size of the EV pie and Tesla’s shrinking share of it — are likely to continue in the fourth quarter.