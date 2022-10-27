U.S. markets open in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,852.50
    +11.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,994.00
    +122.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,462.75
    +16.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,818.90
    +9.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.54
    -0.37 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,665.10
    -4.10 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    -0.09 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0067
    -0.0019 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.28
    -1.18 (-4.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5930
    -0.7670 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,739.14
    +522.47 (+2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.70
    +15.11 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

SKF and NIO expand strategic cooperation

·2 min read

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF and NIO, a leading premium smart electric vehicle manufacturer have strengthened their strategic cooperation. As part of the agreement, SKF will be a preferred supplier of ceramic ball bearings and provide wide-ranging technical expertise to support NIO's product development and global expansion plans.

In 2021, NIO delivered over 90,000 vehicles, mainly in its domestic market. During 2022, NIO has started to launch its vehicles across key markets in Europe, including in the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden and Denmark.

David Johansson, President, SKF Automotive, says: "SKF has supported NIO since the launch of their first car in 2014. During this time, we have built a strong technical relationship, which is exemplified by this agreement. It also illustrates SKF's premium capability within electric vehicles and our ability to support customers all over the world."

SKF's innovative ceramic ball bearings, which are lighter and can rotate at faster speeds than traditional bearings, are a key component in many electric vehicle drivetrains. SKF is supplying a number of leading EV manufacturers across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

Alan Zeng, Senior Vice President of NIO and CEO of XPT, says: "We have a history of working with SKF to build competitive EV products in the industry. We believe that SKF's global experience and competence will provide strong support for our global strategy. Together we will bring more innovative products and excellent user experience to consumers on a global scale."

Aktiebolaget SKF

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact: PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations

tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

 

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3655531/1643965.pdf

20221027 SKF and NIO expand strategic cooperation

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/nio-el7,c3106267

NIO EL7

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-ceramic-bearing,c3106268

SKF Ceramic Bearing

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-and-nio-expand-strategic-cooperation-301660827.html

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • Tesla under criminal investigation by DOJ over autopilot accidents

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs reports on the DOJ probe investigating Tesla's autopilot feature following numerous accidennts.

  • Exxon strikes oil again in Guyana with two new discoveries

    Exxon did not disclose how much crude oil or gas it estimates the new discoveries to contain. The about 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil discovered prior to Wednesday's finds, should make the country a global oil power in the coming years, Rystad says.

  • Depleting strategic oil reserves could prove ‘painful in the months to come’: Saudi energy minister

    Without naming the U.S., Saudi Arabia's energy minister says the depletion of emergency crude reserves could become “painful in the months to come.”

  • Australia's Lynas Q1 revenue jumps on strong rare earths demand

    Global demand for minerals used to power electric-vehicle motors has continued to surge amid a global push to reduce carbon emissions from fossil-fuel powered vehicles, benefiting miners such as Lynas. Rare earths minerals are also used in a wide variety of goods such as iPhones and military equipment. The world's largest producer of rare earths outside China said revenue rose to A$163.8 million ($106.34 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared with A$121.6 million a year ago and a Barrenjoey estimate of A$146 million.

  • Southeast Asia Digital Economy Slows as People Curb Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Growth in Southeast Asia’s internet economy is slowing after years of expansion, showing that even emerging digital markets aren’t immune to economic headwinds.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineOnline spending in the region will rise about 20% this year t

  • Microsoft Is Not Trying for a Soft Landing

    MSFT reported earnings and revenue topping numbers Tuesday night but the stock has skidded about 6% Wednesday. In this updated daily bar chart of MSFT, below, we can see that prices rallied to the declining 50-day moving average line and then gapped lower on Wednesday. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak into October.

  • Stocks: 3 hot tickers on Yahoo Finance that are not Alphabet, Microsoft, or Spotify

    Earnings season madness is in full swing.

  • Google’s earnings outlook was 'particularly ominous,' analyst says

    RBC Capital Markets Internet Analyst Brad Erickson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Google earnings, the slowdown in YouTube ad revenue, and hiring in Big Tech.

  • Tesla’s Lithium Supply Talks Collapse With Australian Miner Core

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s efforts to agree a lithium supply pact with Australian miner Core Lithium Ltd. fell through after months of negotiations against a backdrop of rocketing prices.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineA deadline for concluding the terms of a four-ye

  • AB InBev raises 2022 outlook as beer sales accelerate

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday as beer sales accelerated, and also raised its 2022 outlook to the top-end of its previous forecast range. AB InBev, the maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois, sold 3.7% more beer and other drinks during July-Sept, a growth rate faster than that seen in the first or second quarters, with strong expansion in Mexico and South Africa. "We continue to see strong consumer demand for our portfolio and a resilient beer category as we navigate the dynamic operating environment," Chief Executive Michel Doukeris said in a statement.

  • Oil prices climb on strong U.S. crude exports, China fears linger

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending a more than 3% rally in the previous session, boosted by record U.S. crude exports and a weaker U.S. dollar, though gains were capped in Asia due to lingering fears over slack demand in China. Brent crude futures gained 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $95.89 a barrel by 0332 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $88.10 a barrel.

  • Caterpillar Earnings Are Coming. Investors Should Learn Something About China.

    For the third quarter, Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of about $3.18 from sales of about $14 billion.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Have Plunged. Why It Might Not Last.

    Stocks of natural-gas producers have mostly weathered the recent drop. The fuel is still about twice as expensive as it has been for the past decade.

  • Microsoft, Alphabet Deliver Bad News About the Economy

    Microsoft and Alphabet confirm fears that the economy is not doing well. Alphabet has indeed confirmed that inflation, the main threat to the economy, and the interest rate hikes to combat it are affecting the online advertising sector, the main source of income for Google Services, which includes products and services such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

  • Harley-Davidson stock jumps on earnings, strong motorcycle deliveries

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Harley-Davidson, the company's cash flow, and bike shipments.

  • Oil Rises Most in a Week as Petroleum Exports Soar to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied after the US exported a record amount of crude and fuel last week, offering some upside clarity to a demand outlook recently dominated by economic concerns.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineWest Texas Intermediate futures rose more than 3%, th

  • Net zero will hand Opec cartel control over half of global oil market

    Net zero restrictions on oil drilling are tightening Saudi Arabia's grip over the global market for crude and will deepen tensions with the West, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.

  • Samsung Electronics Feels Sting of Memory-Chip Decline, as Net Profit Falls 24%

    The South Korean company says it has no plans to ‘artificially reduce memory output for the sake of short-term supply rebalance.’

  • As the World Backpedals on Ditching Fossil Fuels, One Oil Major Plows Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway is hunting for oil deeper in the arctic. The US is pleading with drillers to pump more. Germany has reactivated coal plants to overcome a natural gas shortage.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineMany of the world’s biggest countries are walking back,