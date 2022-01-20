U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will present its FY 2021 Results and updated strategic framework on 3 February 2022.

The year-end results for 2021 will be published at approximately 8:00 (CET). Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be broadcast live in English at 9:00–10:30 (CET).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/61e0528c0ba3f01200044369/eadd

Sweden +46 10 884 80 16

UK / International +44 20 3936 2999

Passcode: 142403

All information regarding the FY results and updated strategic framework will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/

Members of the media wishing to schedule an interview with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Niclas Rosenlew, CFO, please contact Carl Bjernstam: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Group Communication
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-to-present-fy-results-and-updated-strategic-framework-on-3-february,c3489192

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3489192/1522644.pdf

20220120 SKF to present FY Results and updated strategic framework on 3 February

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/gotahom-4jpg-png-highpreview-1278,c3001698

Götahom 4jpg png highpreview 1278

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skf-to-present-fy-results-and-updated-strategic-framework-on-3-february-301464658.html

SOURCE SKF

