U.S. markets close in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,966.60
    -13.27 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,460.20
    -121.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,745.80
    -46.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,826.42
    -5.58 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.61
    +1.67 (+2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.40
    -7.40 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.35
    +0.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9957
    -0.0054 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2540
    -0.0110 (-0.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1488
    -0.0050 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0390
    +0.3010 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,177.77
    +314.74 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.23
    -1.57 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,219.29
    -18.54 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

SKF's Capital Markets Day to be held on 8 December 2022

·1 min read

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF's Capital Markets Day (CMD) will be held on 8 December 2022 from 11:00-16:00 at the Science Museum in London. During the day, investors, analysts, and financial media will be updated on SKF's strategic progress as well as the Group's financial and operational performance.

To register for the Capital Markets Day, please visit: https://investors.skf.com/en/form/participation-registration. A complete agenda, venue details and list of presenters will be shared with registered participants during the autumn.

For media wishing to attend the CMD and / or interview Rickard Gustafson or the other speakers at the event, please notify Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF
      (publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Group Communication
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-s-capital-markets-day-to-be-held-on-8-december-2022,c3627978

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3627978/1624613.pdf

20220908 SKF's Capital Markets Day to be held on 8 December 2022

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/dji-0735-fix,c3087691

DJI 0735 fix

 

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skfs-capital-markets-day-to-be-held-on-8-december-2022-301620463.html

SOURCE SKF

Recommended Stories

  • Shopify taps Morgan Stanley banker Jeff Hoffmeister as next CFO

    Shopify Inc. announced a pair of leadership changes Thursday, with a new chief operating officer set to take over immediately and a new chief financial officer slated to begin in October. Kaz Nejatian, Shopify's vice president of product, will assume the role of COO immediately, though he will also stay in his current position. Shopify looked outside the company as it sought a new CFO, and it announced Thursday that Jeff Hoffmeister, who worked for more than 20 years in Morgan Stanley's technolo

  • Inside Bed Bath & Beyond, Concerns Over Mounting Stress for CFO

    The retailer’s leaders thought finance chief Gustavo Arnal was overwhelmed; Arnal had discussed taking a break before he died by suicide.

  • Amazon research lab VP steps away from role

    Before arriving at Amazon, Babak Parviz was a director and distinguished engineer at Google, leading the effort behind Google Glass.

  • Altice USA Hires Comcast’s Dennis Mathew as CEO, Dexter Goei to Become Exec Chairman

    Altice USA is making changes at the top: The cable operator announced that it has recruited Comcast veteran Dennis Mathew as CEO. Mathew takes over effective Oct. 3, assuming the CEO role from Dexter Goei, who has been named executive chairman of the board of directors. All of Goei’s direct reports will report to Mathew. […]

  • DEFINITY ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE CHANGES AND NEW APPOINTMENTS

    Definity Financial Corporation (TSX: DFY) today announced changes to the roles and responsibilities of members of the company's operational leadership. The new executive appointments and assignments are effective September 7, 2022.

  • Shopify Hires Morgan Stanley Banker Hoffmeister as CFO

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. hired Morgan Stanley investment banker Jeff Hoffmeister as its next chief financial officer, almost two months after the Canadian e-commerce giant slashed its workforce.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China

  • Johann Rupert Says ‘Thank You’ to Richemont Shareholders as Bluebell Vows to Fight On

    Richemont’s candidate, Wendy Luhabe, beat Francesco Trapani in a boardroom race sparked by activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners.

  • BioVaxys Announces New Chief Financial Officer

    BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Craig Loverock has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Loverock is replacing Mr. Lachlan McLeod, who has been the acting CFO following the transition from Lions Bay Mining Inc. to BioVaxys in October 2020. Mr. McLeod will be resuming his full-time duties with Fehr & Associates CPA.

  • Activist investors reshape Cardinal Health board following CEO shakeup

    Cardinal Health has added four new independent directors, and two will not seek re-election, under an agreement with activist investor firm Elliott Investment Management L.P.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Names Interim CFO After Death of Gustavo Arnal

    The struggling home-goods retailer named Laura Crossen to lead its finances, a move aimed at reassuring investors after the death by suicide of CFO Gustavo Arnal.

  • Target names Gretchen McCarthy to fix inventory problems as supply chain chief

    She assumes the role at a time when the Minneapolis-based retailer continues right-sizing inventory amid changes in consumer behavior.

  • Why Target Changed Its Retirement Rules for CEO Brian Cornell

    This comes as the retailer eliminated its retirement policy, which was designed to “initiate a discussion regarding the possible retirement” of Cornell at the age of 65.

  • Fiera Capital and the MUHC Foundation Launch the Fiera Capital Awards for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Health Care

    Underrepresentation in health and medical research funding is a real issue in today's world. To address this continued lack of diversity, Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, alongside the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation and in collaboration with the Research Institute of the MUHC (RI-MUHC), are pleased to announce the launch of the Fiera Capital Awards for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Health

  • Pinnacle Financial plans first foray into Greater Cincinnati

    The largest bank in Nashville is expanding into Kentucky and is planning its first move into Greater Cincinnati.

  • Western Alliance bank revamps multiple executive roles, makes promotions

    Arizona's largest publicly traded bank has made multiple promotions and realigned executive responsibilities, including announcing a transition plan for Chief Legal Officer Randall Thiesen, who will retire in the first quarter of 2023.

  • TCW Hires Goldman Veteran Katie Koch as CEO of $220 Billion Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond giant TCW Group has hired longtime Goldman Sachs Group Inc. asset management executive Katie Koch as its next chief executive officer and president. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Markets WrapCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeKoc

  • Markel announces Jed Rhoads to retire as President and Chief Underwriting Officer of Global Reinsurance Division

    Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Jed Rhoads, President and Chief Underwriting Officer of Markel's Global Reinsurance Division, is retiring at the end of 2022.

  • Evolent names new president, will bid farewell to co-founder

    Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) has plucked an executive from within the organization to serve as its new president. Dan McCarthy, CEO of Evolent subsidiary New Century Health, has been tapped as the Arlington-based health system consultancy's second in command, reporting directly to Evolent CEO Seth Blackley, the company announced Tuesday. Also Tuesday, Evolent said company co-founder Frank Williams, its former chairman and CEO, will not stand for reelection to the company’s board in June 2023 — he will remain a member of the board until then.

  • DB Schenker announces Mike Fahy as the Chief Executive Officer for DB Schenker, Region Americas

    Former Executive Board member for Contract Logistics took up his post on September 1. Fahy combines widespread end-to-end experience in both logistics and transport

  • Target Reveals Leadership Changes; Brian Cornell to Step Down in Three Years

    In addition, Arthur Valdez, executive vice president of chief supply chain and logistics officer, will retire.