Ski Equipment Market to grow by $ 372.07 Mn from 2021 to 2025|Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ski equipment market is expected to grow by $ 372.07 million, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.32% from 2021 to 2025. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources.
The increasing participation rate in skiing and other snow sports, growth in the number of ski resorts and increasing initiatives to encourage participation in skiing are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as increasing availability of counterfeit products, unfavorable weather conditions, and growing preference for rental equipment will hamper the market growth.
Ski Equipment Market: Product Landscape
By product, the ski equipment market has been segmented into skis and poles, ski boots, ski bindings, and ski protective gear and others. The skis and poles segment has significant market share growth.
Ski Equipment Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, the ski equipment market has been segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 45% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. France and Italy are some of the key countries for the ski equipment in Europe.
Companies Covered:
Amer Sports Corp.
Clarus Corp.
Decathlon SA
Fischer Sports GmbH
Group Rossignol USA Inc.
Kohlberg and Co. LLC
Ober Group
Rottefella AS
Tecnica Group Spa
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Ski Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.32%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 372.07 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.99
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 45%
Key consumer countries
US, France, Austria, Japan, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amer Sports Corp., Clarus Corp., Decathlon SA, Fischer Sports GmbH, Group Rossignol USA Inc., Kohlberg and Co. LLC, Ober Group, Rottefella AS, and Tecnica Group Spa
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
