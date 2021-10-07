Ski Equipment Market to grow by $ 372.07 Mn from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ski equipment market is expected to grow by $ 372.07 million, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.32% from 2021 to 2025. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources.

Ski Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Report is now Available at Technavio

The increasing participation rate in skiing and other snow sports, growth in the number of ski resorts and increasing initiatives to encourage participation in skiing are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as increasing availability of counterfeit products, unfavorable weather conditions, and growing preference for rental equipment will hamper the market growth.

Ski Equipment Market: Product Landscape

By product, the ski equipment market has been segmented into skis and poles, ski boots, ski bindings, and ski protective gear and others. The skis and poles segment has significant market share growth.

Ski Equipment Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the ski equipment market has been segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 45% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. France and Italy are some of the key countries for the ski equipment in Europe.

Companies Covered:

Amer Sports Corp.

Clarus Corp.

Decathlon SA

Fischer Sports GmbH

Group Rossignol USA Inc.

Kohlberg and Co. LLC

Ober Group

Rottefella AS

Tecnica Group Spa

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Ski Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.32% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 372.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.99 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 45% Key consumer countries US, France, Austria, Japan, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amer Sports Corp., Clarus Corp., Decathlon SA, Fischer Sports GmbH, Group Rossignol USA Inc., Kohlberg and Co. LLC, Ober Group, Rottefella AS, and Tecnica Group Spa Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

