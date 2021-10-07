U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

Ski Equipment Market to grow by $ 372.07 Mn from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ski equipment market is expected to grow by $ 372.07 million, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.32% from 2021 to 2025. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources.

Ski Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Report is now Available at Technavio
Ski Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Report is now Available at Technavio

Get up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. View Free Sample Report in MINUTES

The increasing participation rate in skiing and other snow sports, growth in the number of ski resorts and increasing initiatives to encourage participation in skiing are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as increasing availability of counterfeit products, unfavorable weather conditions, and growing preference for rental equipment will hamper the market growth.

Ski Equipment Market: Product Landscape

By product, the ski equipment market has been segmented into skis and poles, ski boots, ski bindings, and ski protective gear and others. The skis and poles segment has significant market share growth.

Ski Equipment Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the ski equipment market has been segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 45% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. France and Italy are some of the key countries for the ski equipment in Europe.

For more details about the ski equipment market segments, Download Free Sample

Companies Covered:

  • Amer Sports Corp.

  • Clarus Corp.

  • Decathlon SA

  • Fischer Sports GmbH

  • Group Rossignol USA Inc.

  • Kohlberg and Co. LLC

  • Ober Group

  • Rottefella AS

  • Tecnica Group Spa

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:

  • Boxing Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The boxing equipment market has the potential to grow by USD 270.36 million from 2021 to 2025. Download Free Sample Report

  • Cricket Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The cricket equipment market value is projected to grow by $ 2.50 mn at a CAGR of 3.47% from 2021 to 2025. Fetch Free Sample

Ski Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.32%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 372.07 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.99

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, France, Austria, Japan, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amer Sports Corp., Clarus Corp., Decathlon SA, Fischer Sports GmbH, Group Rossignol USA Inc., Kohlberg and Co. LLC, Ober Group, Rottefella AS, and Tecnica Group Spa

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ski-equipment-market-to-grow-by--372-07-mn-from-2021-to-2025technavio-301395354.html

SOURCE Technavio

