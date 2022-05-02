U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

Skiers and Riders Have Until Memorial Day for the Lowest Price on a 2022/23 Epic Pass

5 min read
In this article:
  • GRCO
  • MTN

All pass prices increase after May 30, which is also the last chance for $49 down, no payments until September and two Buddy Tickets

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- As this ski and ride season draws to a close, there is no better time to start dreaming and planning for next winter. Memorial Day is the last chance to lock in the lowest price on a 2022/23 Epic Pass product. May 30 is also the last chance to take advantage of $49 down or the opportunity to make no payments until September with Epic FlexPay powered by Uplift1.

Whether guests plan to ski and ride one day or every day, close to home or across the globe, there is an Epic Pass product designed to fit their needs, at an unmatched value and with incredible benefits.

New for the 2022/23 season, Pass Holders now can purchase any Epic Pass product using Epic FlexPay, which enables payment via easy monthly installments. This payment option includes zero down payment, zero interest, and if purchased by Memorial Day, zero payments until September. After Memorial Day, Epic FlexPay will continue to be available with zero down payment and zero interest, however payments will no longer be deferred until September.

Compare all Epic Pass offerings, including regional passes, on the Epic Pass website, where some of the most popular passes available at the lowest price of the season include:

  • Epic Pass, currently priced at $841, provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 40 resorts, from local ski areas to bucket list destinations – including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City, Whistler Blackcomb, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe, Stevens Pass and more. With additional partner resorts like Telluride, Verbier 4 Vallees, Les 3 Vallees, Ski Arlberg, and Skirama Dolomiti, the Epic Pass unlocks access to more than 80 resorts.

  • Epic Local Pass, currently priced at $626, provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 29 resorts – including Breckenridge and Keystone, as well as holiday-restricted access to resorts like Park City, Heavenly and Stowe, and 10 days total at Vail, Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb.

  • Epic Day Pass allows skiers and riders to build their own pass, choosing from one to seven days, holidays or not, and resort access. Epic Day Passes offer savings up to 65% compared to lift ticket prices, with prices starting as low as $44 for an Epic 1-Day Pass.

  • Northeast Value Pass, currently priced at $514, provides access to 21 resorts across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, including Stowe, Hunter, Mount Snow, Okemo and Wildcat, as well as the newest additions to the Vail Resorts network, Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain in Pennsylvania.

  • Epic Military Pass, currently priced at $145, for Active and Retired Military and their dependents, provides unlimited, unrestricted access to all 40 of Vail Resorts owned and operated mountains – including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Park City, and Whistler Blackcomb. Veterans and their dependents can purchase an Epic Military Pass for $480.

New for the 2022/23 winter season, Vail Resorts has entered into an agreement to purchase a majority stake in Andermatt-Sedrun, a renowned destination ski resort in Central Switzerland. The transaction is expected to close prior to the 2022-23 ski and ride season, subject to certain third-party consents. Subject to the timing of closing, Vail Resorts plans to include unlimited and unrestricted access to Andermatt-Sedrun on the 2022-23 Epic Pass. Epic Day Pass holders with All Resorts Access will be able to use any of their days at Andermatt, and Epic Local Pass holders will receive five days of unrestricted access to the resort.

All Pass Holders receive significant savings on the rest of their mountain experience, including summer benefits, through Epic Mountain Rewards. Epic Mountain Rewards offers 20% off on both winter and summer activities to 2022/23 Pass Holders. Winter benefits include 20% off on-mountain food and beverage, lodging, group ski and ride school lessons, equipment rentals and more. Summer benefits include Summer Scenic Gondola rides, 20% off summer food and beverage, lodging, bike rentals and bike haul, and golf (at eligible resorts).

After May 30, pass prices will increase and Buddy Tickets will no longer be available. Flexible payment options through Epic FlexPay will continue to be offered – but May 30 is the last chance for no payments until September.

All passes are non-refundable except through Epic Coverage, which provides refunds for certain resort closures and personal events such as job loss, injury or illness. Epic Coverage is provided at no additional cost and Pass Holders should review the Epic Coverage Terms and Conditions. Lift tickets are fully refundable but do not provide the value or access of passes.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)
Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. Vail Resorts' subsidiaries currently operate 40 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in Australia; Stowe, Mount Snow, Okemo in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat and Crotched in New Hampshire; Stevens Pass in Washington; Seven Springs, Hidden Valley, Laurel Mountain, Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania; Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine and Mad River in Ohio; Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri; Wilmot in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mt. Brighton in Michigan; and Paoli Peaks in Indiana. Vail Resorts owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the Rock Resorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Development Company is the real estate planning and development subsidiary of Vail Resorts, Inc. Vail Resorts is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MTN). The Vail Resorts company website is www.vailresorts.com and consumer website is www.snow.com.

1 Epic Pass T&Cs: Restrictions and exclusions apply. See Terms and Conditions for details. Uplift T&Cs: All loans are $0 down and 0% APR but the length of the loan offered may vary. A minimum total purchase of $49 required to apply for a loan. Not everyone is eligible, and some states are not served, including IA and WV. Loans made through Uplift are offered by these lending partners: uplift.com/lenders. Privacy Policy. Terms of Use.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skiers-and-riders-have-until-memorial-day-for-the-lowest-price-on-a-202223-epic-pass-301537477.html

SOURCE Vail Resorts, Inc.

