U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,482.73
    -50.03 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,715.39
    -313.26 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,154.02
    -186.23 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,024.04
    -38.75 (-1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.67 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.00
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.51
    +0.28 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1190
    -0.2340 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,549.77
    +793.71 (+1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,010.16
    +14.90 (+1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

SkillGigs, Inc. Announces Leadership Expansion

·2 min read

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillGigs, Inc. announces additions to the leadership team. Additions include President Stephen Saville, President of Digital Brad Hill, and Vice President of Marketing Amanda Betts.

SkillGigs.com
SkillGigs.com

"This is an exciting time as these leaders are among the top in the industry," said CEO of SkillGigs Kashif Aftab.

Saville will serve as the SkillGigs' president, providing strategic and operational oversite for the company in addition to serving as a member of the company's board of directors. For 30 years, Saville has built, led, and sold staffing and workforce management organizations. Previously, Saville served as group president for Cross Country Healthcare assisting its CEO and executive team. Prior to this, Saville served as president of CareerStaff Unlimited. Other previous roles include serving as SVP of Workforce Solutions, leading Genesis Healthcare; the largest provider of post-acute skilled nursing care. Also, Saville has worked with leading private equity firms providing operational consultancy on key projects. Saville earned a B.S. in Business Administration and a B.A. in Political Science from Cabrini University. He also earned his Juris Doctor from Widener University.

Division President of Digital Brad Hill will provide strategic and operational oversite for the technology business. Over a 25-year career, Hill has acquired global experience in design and execution in business development, leadership, operations, and strategic consulting within the IT industry. For 19 years, Hill worked for the Allegis Group, primarily with TEKsystems, where he was an instrumental member of the team that helped scale TEKsystems to over $700mm in revenue. Hill also served as senior vice president of Experis, where he was responsible for over $300mm in revenue. Hill earned his B.S. Science in Biology from Southwest Baptist University.

VP of Marketing Amanda Betts will provide leadership for all marketing functions for the company. Most recently, Betts has served in key marketing roles for two of the world's largest staffing companies, Randstad and ManpowerGroup. At Randstad, Betts served as VP of brand providing enterprise marketing campaigns along with all brand content and digital marketing. At ManpowerGroup, Betts served as the director of North America marketing and was responsible for all marketing strategy including increasing digital marketing efficiencies. Betts earned her B.A. in Advertising and Public Relations from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

"This is an exciting time as these leaders are among the top in the industry," commented Kashif Aftab, Founder and CEO of SkillGigs. "By adding 'Top 100 Leaders' with institutional leadership, extensive knowledge of connecting talent with opportunities, outstanding operational expertise, as well as entrepreneurial spirit, we will deliver continuous innovation," said Aftab.

Contact: Amanda Betts, abetts@skillgigs.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skillgigs-inc-announces-leadership-expansion-301465370.html

SOURCE SkillGigs

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix shares sink in after-market trading after subscriber outlook misses estimates

    As earnings season ramps up, Netflix kicked the reporting period off for big tech when it unveiled its fourth quarter results after the bell on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Netflix's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Stock market: 'There is a rotation going on,' investment strategist explains

    Charles Schwab Chief Global Investment Strategist Jeffrey Kleintop joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the stock market.

  • Peloton stock is crashing on reports it's halting production of bikes and treadmills

    Peloton shares get crushed on reports of a production halt.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks close at session lows: Dow falls 300 points

    U.S. stocks struggled for direction Thursday afternoon after staging a comeback from a turbulent previous session as investors weighed a series of upbeat earnings and a fresh read on weekly jobless claims out of Washington.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    Though crashes and corrections are inevitable, they're also an ideal opportunity to buy great stocks at a discount.

  • Is This Why Nio Stock Is Rising Today?

    A report in a German trade publication has interesting implications for the Chinese EV maker.

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesOmicron Is a Bigger Risk for the Young, Medical Data ShowsJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway and even i

  • Peloton stock plummets after the company halts production of bikes, treadmills

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Akiko Fujita discuss how the market is reacting to Peloton's production pause.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Climbing Again Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) stock has seen some volatile swings in this week's trading, but it's back to posting big gains today. The Trump-affiliated special purpose acquisition company's (SPAC) share price was up roughly 5.2% as of 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday. While there isn't any fresh news pertaining to Digital World Acquisition, the stock is getting a boost from today's market rally.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Gaining Today

    After some big sell-offs, the market is rallying today, and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is getting a boost from the momentum. The data analytics specialist's share price was up roughly 5.7% as of noon ET on Thursday. In the absence of any fresh, business-specific news, Palantir stock has frequently made outsize moves in conjunction with the market's shifting appetite for growth-dependent technology companies.

  • Affirm: Great Idea, Not-So-Great Company

    Affirm and its "buy now, pay later" rivals allow consumers to pay for items in scheduled instalments, instead of using a traditional credit card. Credit card companies like Mastercard and Visa make money by charging their customers compounding interest and late fees. For 0% financing, Affirm makes money by charging merchants fees to use its services; those shops pay up in hopes that Affirm's flexible payment options will encourage customers to buy from them.

  • Netflix: ‘We expect the bulk of the subscriber growth' to come from Asia, analyst says

    CFRA Research Media & Entertainment Analyst Tuna Amobi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's Q4 earnings and what to expect from the streaming company going forward.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may be down 22% from its 52-week high, but shares of the semiconductor stock have doubled over the past year. In contrast, the S&P 500 is up a measly 109% in the past five years, meaning had someone invested $10,000 in Nvidia shares back then, they would be sitting on well over $100,000 today versus a $20,000 or so gain in the index. Is it too late to buy Nvidia stock now?

  • Stocks Tumble Into the Close on Selloff in Tech: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The volatility that’s gripped financial markets this year tightened its hold on American stocks, with a late-session plunge sending the Nasdaq 100 Index into a correction.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesOmicron Is a Bigger Risk for the Young, Medical Data Sh

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once told investors: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." Impressively, Shopify has grown its bottom line even more quickly, as free cash flow surged 150% to $458 million over the past year.

  • 2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Growth stocks in the tech sector have become one of the most significant victims of the recent market sell-off. The Nasdaq Composite is trading down roughly 10% from its all-time high and funds driven by growth-oriented tech stocks like the ARK Innovation ETF have lost approximately half of their value over the last year. DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) are two such stocks that might just be worth buying right now.

  • Better Buy: Palantir vs. Snowflake

    Both Palantir and Snowflake have experienced heavy sell-offs as technology stocks undergo a correction.

  • Netflix reports earnings amid stock slump, Peloton stock crashes

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details the big stories in the stock market on Thursday,