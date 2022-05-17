Skills for English™ Language Tests Now Approved by the Irish Government for Study Visa

LONDON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSI Services (PSI), a global provider of assessment services, leading-edge technology and talent management solutions, and the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) today announced that their B1 and B2 Four Facet Skills for English™ language tests are now approved by the Irish Government for Study Visa purposes.

This makes Skills for English one of the fastest growing high-stakes English exams, opening doors for test takers, providing reliability for institutions, and opportunities to its global network of partners.

International students who would like to study an approved English program in one of Ireland's many universities can now take Skills for English: SELT or Skills for English: Global as part of their application, which will also give them the right to work part-time.

Skills for English: SELT is the Secure English Language Test (SELT) that PSI and SQA deliver on behalf of the UK Government for visa applicants through PSI's network of test centres across 120 countries.

This announcement coincides with the launch of Skills for English: Global, PSI's latest English language test to come to market. Skills for English: Global is based on the SELT exam but designed for academic direct entry and domestic use. It is delivered through the same test centre network, or via Online Proctoring, allowing tests to be taken in the convenience of a test taker's own home.

"We are delighted to have received formal approval from the Department of Justice; being accepted for study visa purposes in Ireland is a key strategic pillar for Skills for English as it will afford international students even greater accessibility to one of the top destination markets globally for English language teaching and higher education," commented PSI's President, Janet Garcia.

"This recognition further cements Skills for English as a suite of trusted, high-stakes tests for international visa and study purposes. Together with our network of partner agents and preparation providers, we are working tirelessly to help students reach their goals of studying and living abroad, and recognition of Skills for English by the Irish government will undoubtedly be of great benefit to many thousands of students over the coming years."

John McMorris, Director of Business Development at the Scottish Qualifications Authority said the Irish Government's approval of the B1 and B2 Four Facet Skills for English™ language tests for study visas was a significant development and builds on an already successful relationship between SQA and PSI. Mr. McMorris said: "This is another vote of confidence in the Skills for English language test. The Irish Government joins the UK government in recognizing the quality of the assessment on offer and gives higher and further education institutions confidence that their applicants have the necessary English language skills and knowledge to succeed in the next stage of their education."

International student numbers in Ireland have grown by 26% in the last three years, making this the ideal time for the Irish Immigration Service to expand the options available to overseas students by accepting Skills for English tests as part of their application.

About PSI

PSI Services LLC (PSI) is a global workforce solutions provider that designs robust solutions for our clients by blending best-in-class assessment content, leading-edge technology, and deep consulting expertise across the entire career life cycle. PSI has over 70 years of experience providing worldwide testing solutions to a wide variety of customers across public and private sector industries, ranging from small businesses to global enterprises, leading academic institutions, and government organizations. www.psionline.com.

About SQA

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) is Scotland's national awarding and accreditation body. It is responsible for developing, delivering, and accrediting qualifications, courses, and assessments undertaken by thousands of candidates in schools, colleges, training providers, and the workplace every year. Based in Scotland, SQA works throughout the UK and internationally.

