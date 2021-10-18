U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

Skills Trade Council to Utilize Union Strategies' 'YOUnified' Platform to Replace Their Current Application

·6 min read
In this article:
DLT Resolution's Union Strategies continues to attract locals and members nationwide

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC PINK:DLTI) is pleased to announce its, Union Strategies division has secured Canada's Skills trade council.

Union Strategies Inc. has been in talks with a local Skilled Trades Council which has decided to stop using their existing platforms, and switch over to YOUnified. The driving force was to achieve better communications with their members, from being able to send out important documents within minutes, to setting up last minute ratification votes. YOUnified will become their one stop shop to running the business of the council.

YOUnified will benefit this particular client as they can push to notify members properly as important updates come in. Everything will be hosted on the YOUnified platform!

What is YOUnified?

YOUnified combines the many required services to run the business of a union into one unified platform. YOUnified's goal is to assist in increasing member engagement, decrease the local's expenses, and save everyone time. With this app, Unions will have everything they require to connect with their members, as well as maintain the local's needs.

Union Strategies made every effort to make this app as adaptable and simple as possible for every age demographic. Members will be blown away on how easy and effective this platform will be for them.

YOUnified allows the union to push notify members of any, and every, important update with just a simple click of a button. You can notify members of an important meeting, election, or reminders of significant dates. In short, this app is truly made for everyone - from the Executive to the members. Some of the basic features include the following:

  • Call Drops

  • Email Blast

  • Text Blasts

  • Mailing Labels

  • Voting

  • Conference Center

  • Accounting

  • Virtual Meetings

  • Cloud Networking

  • Push notifications

  • IT Support

  • Social media

  • Graphics

YOUnified holds different features for different viewers. An example being, an Executive member will have access to perform call drops, text blasts, email blasts, and everything in between, whereas a member will be able to receive these important updates, connect with their Executive Board, purchase "swag" and much more!

Vote YourChoice™ - Secure Online and Remote Voting

Vote YourChoice™ fulfils the need for an ever-growing demand of online and remote voting requirements for all types of public and private elections. This requirement is now, more than ever, a fundamental change in the way people are able to cast their ballot and maintain physical distancing requirements. This remote ability is also estimated to increase voter participation by 18% to 35%. Vote YourChoice (TM) software includes union elections and voting, condominium corporation voting, publicly traded company voting, municipal and provincial elections to name but a few applications globally.

100% Integrity

Secure, cost-effective and integrated with all Organizations requirements. Organizations' stakeholders are assured that their votes are processed by a neutral third party and in a transparent manner due in part to our unique voter-verified audit trail. Organizations can also count on our support team as a virtual part of its elections staff.

Learn more about Vote your Choice™

About Union Strategies

USI has been providing a suite of products and services to Unions for over 10 years. The company designs, builds, and executes programs resulting in greater success for unions. Programs are designed to engage the membership, decrease expenses, and save time for a more productive business. The Company's suite includes secure electronic voting, Telecommunications, Event Management, Professional Writing, Social Media Management, Web Design, Graphic Services, and Promotional Offerings. The company is a one-stop-shop for all things union. The company has more than 130 clients that are considered "mid-market" in terms of overall size of the particular local with more than 450,000 members. USI operates nationally in Canada and looks to expand into the USA in 2021.

Learn more at: UnionStrategiesinc.com

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. currently operates in three high-tech industry segments: Blockchain Applications & Cyber Security; Telecommunications; and Data Services which includes Image Capture, Data Collection, Data Phone Center Services, and Payment Processing. Its clients represent some of the top businesses from a variety of sectors. DLT Resolution helps organizations that have invoices, ledgers, statements, applications, surveys, employee and customer rewards programs and a wide range of other non-core functions benefit from data management. DLT Resolution also operates a Health Information Exchange providing the ability to request and retrieve medical information & records while meeting all of today's Security & Compliance demands for HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA. Through RecordsBank, the Company offers an easy-to-use online gateway to its centralized system for patients, lawyers and insurers to retrieve and access medical records.

Learn more at: DLTResolution.com

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

The use of the word "company" or "Company" refers to DLT Resolution Incorporated and its wholly owned subsidiaries. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's actual results. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. DLT Resolution may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, in its annual report to stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (available at http://www.sec.gov). DLT Resolution undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Nothing within this communication is meant to be a solicitation to buy or sell our securities. Investing in over the counter (OTC) securities often carries a high degree of risk. Please contact your financial advisor before investing in our securities.

CONTACT:

1 800-463-5465
Website: www.dltresolution.com

SOURCE : DLT Resolution Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668468/Skills-Trade-Council-to-Utilize-Union-Strategies-YOUnified-Platform-to-Replace-Their-Current-Application

