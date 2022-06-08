U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,150.83
    -9.85 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,060.61
    -119.53 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,203.34
    +28.11 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,904.97
    -14.59 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.64
    +0.23 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.50
    +5.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.11
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0741
    +0.0031 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0010
    +0.0290 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2549
    -0.0043 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9110
    +1.2950 (+0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,515.61
    +853.65 (+2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.56
    +8.93 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,555.77
    -43.16 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

SkillUp Coalition Announces A New & Improved Training and Career Exploration Platform

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO , June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The SkillUp Coalition, a national collaboration of nonprofits, training providers and employers, today announced the launch of a newly re-designed platform to better support America's workers on their upskilling journeys. This includes a fully updated training program catalog, local and national employer connections to jobs offering on-the-job training, and free weekly career coaching.

SkillUp Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that connects workers with the right tools, resources, and support so they can make confident career shifts, find quality living-wage jobs, and position themselves for promising career growth.
SkillUp Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that connects workers with the right tools, resources, and support so they can make confident career shifts, find quality living-wage jobs, and position themselves for promising career growth.

With over 850,000 users supported since launching in July 2020, SkillUp dedicated time in early 2022 to reflect and evaluate user experience based on worker feedback, market research, and the evolving workforce ecosystem. By leveraging job seekers' voices to drive impactful change, SkillUp has prioritized improving, simplifying, and personalizing its platform to better connect workers to comprehensive and quality services.

"SkillUp is working to support the greater good at scale by being both data-driven and heart-led," says Executive Director, Steven Lee. "We have vetted feedback from thousands of SkillUp users, as well as leveraged behavioral metrics from tens of thousands of Skillup.org visitors to develop our new experience. By putting information into the hands of workers, we promote a sense of agency, respect and ownership, which drives both career and personal fulfillment."

SkillUp's new user experience includes:

  • A focus on in-demand, gateway jobs, i.e. jobs that are attainable without a 4-year degree, pay a good wage, and unlock paths to high growth careers.

  • A fully re-designed training program catalog, connecting workers to career pathways in five industries (business, medical, information technology, skilled trades and supply chain & logistics) with over 400 vetted programs. Training program partners undergo a rigorous program analysis considering their wraparound services, completion rates, length of programs, and post-program placement rates.

  • A fresh, highly visual user interface as well as new functionality including sorting and filtering by cost, program duration, format (online, hybrid, local), highest graduation rates, location, industry and more.

  • Quick links to "Earn & Learn" jobs, providing workers with opportunities to connect to employers who offer jobs with training opportunities, offer full-time benefits, and have committed to helping employees grow professionally.

  • Easy access to free weekly group coaching hosted in partnership with InsideTrack, as well as financial & life resources.

To date, SkillUp has helped hundreds of thousands of workers, including Brooklyn-based Samia, who was able to find training programs in the IT industry. "I knew what I needed to do was tap into my passion which is technology, but I didn't know what kind of technical careers were available to me," says Samia when talking about her upskilling journey. "SkillUp has shown me how to leverage the skills I already had so that I can find the right IT career for me."

Worker and participant voice is central to every decision SkillUp makes, including product and design, resource selection and partner alignment. SkillUp has assembled a worker advisory board that consists of workers at various stages of their career, education, and development journeys. This body helps inform, guide, and influence all SkillUp services and outreach.

To learn more about the SkillUp Coalition and to see the new platform, please visit www.skillup.org. If you're a training provider, employer, technology & service provider, or nonprofit interested in joining the Coalition, please visit www.skillup.org/partners.

About SkillUp Coalition

Founded in July 2020, SkillUp Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that connects workers with the right tools, resources, and support so they can make confident career shifts, find quality living-wage jobs, and position themselves for promising career growth. The SkillUp ecosystem provides career exploration, training & employer connections, career coaching, and resources to support workers at any stage of their career journey.

The coalition brings together over 75 leading organizations including training and education providers, technology developers, policymakers, employers, and philanthropies. In addition to its national reach, SkillUp operates LevelUp local partnerships in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Florida, Louisiana, Northern Nevada, Philadelphia, New York City, and Ohio. Since its founding less than 2 years ago, SkillUp has connected over 850,000 workers to career and training support throughout the country.

SkillUp proudly advocates for an affordable, equitable, upskilling ecosystem that ensures every worker has high opportunity employment. For more information, please visit www.skillup.org or follow on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

SkillUp helps job seekers find free and low-cost training programs that match quality, in-demand careers.
SkillUp helps job seekers find free and low-cost training programs that match quality, in-demand careers.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skillup-coalition-announces-a-new--improved-training-and-career-exploration-platform-301563340.html

SOURCE SkillUp Coalition

Recommended Stories

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    A lot of people wish they had enjoyed life more when they were younger, and want to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Also, ask yourself what your own plan is for this money – are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • ‘I thought it was a sick joke’: They gave up other job offers to work for Coinbase, and are now unemployed

    Hao Jia and Chung Wook Ahn are among those who had their job offers rescinded after they agreed to join the cryptocurrency exchange company.

  • How Much Does a $50,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    Annuities are an ideal option for investors seeking regular income in retirement. They pay out a fixed stream of payments on a monthly or annual basis that you can never outlive. Here's how much you'd get per month if you … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $50,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia Is in Topsy-Turvy World Where Belarus Tops German Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian efforts to rewire trade flows and bypass sanctions for the war in Ukraine can’t make up for the collapse in imports that’s crippling its economy.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsOne stark result so

  • SEC’s Trading Shake-Up Expected to Face Heavy Opposition

    The agency’s expected changes to U.S. stock-trading rules are likely to prompt pushback from the brokerages and market-making firms that handle small investors’ orders.

  • 3 Reasons Your 401(k) Is Not Enough for Retirement

    Learn the basic structure of a 401(k) and why it may not be enough to sustain you during retirement.

  • ‘I’m very outspoken about my desire to never work in an office again’: CEOs and employees are locked in a battle of wills over when they return to the office

    ‘The quality of life is so much better when you can cut out that commute or spend your lunch break with your family,’ one such worker tells MarketWatch.

  • Eli Lilly weight loss drug for type-2 diabetes approved by the FDA

    Yahoo Finance senior health reporter Anjalee Khemlani details Eli Lilly's type-2 diabetes drug approval by the FDA for use as a weight loss drug.

  • Costco Raises Prices While Target Lowers Them

    The pandemic has disrupted a variety of retail chains. Covid has created supply-chain problems, where ordered items take longer to arrive, but that's not the only problem facing retailers, including Target and Costco . When lockdowns first started, for example, toilet paper, paper towels, and a number of other items were in short supply.

  • Exclusive-Russia has no extra oil to sign deals with two Indian buyers - sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russia's Rosneft is holding back on signing new crude oil deals with two Indian state refiners, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as it has committed sales to other customers. Indian refiners have been snapping up cheap Russian oil, shunned by western companies and countries since sanctions were imposed against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which Russia calls a "special military operation". A lack of new term supply deals with Rosneft may push Indian refiners to turn to the spot market for more expensive oil.

  • Western Digital Says It Will Consider Splitting Main Units

    (Bloomberg) -- Western Digital Corp. has announced a review of “strategic alternatives” following discussions with activist investor Elliott Investment Management and other shareholders, the company said in a statement Tuesday, a plan that could result in the separation of its two businesses. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set

  • Oil trades above $120 a barrel as investors await U.S. supply data, monitor Norway strike threat

    Oil futures trade higher Wednesday as investors shook off an industry report showing a rise in U.S. crude and product inventories ahead of official data.

  • After being shut out of jobs in her 50s, Deborah Gale reinvented herself and created a new narrative on aging

    A few weeks back, I had a delightful experience appearing on the “Redefining Retirement” episode of “The Big Middle” podcast hosted by British journalist Susan Flory. The best part: listening to Flory’s other guest, Deborah Gale, an Apple corporate treasury manager turned gerontologist researcher who’s now helping retirees find purpose at a U.K. -based social enterprise called The Purpose Xchange. It launched in October 2021, under the umbrella of the provocatively-titled The Age of No Retirement.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Planning To Retire? It's Time To Deal With These 4 Shocking Costs

    Do you have fogged reading glasses and blind spots when it comes to retirement planning? Financial advisors say clients ignore or avoid certain especially touchy retirement topics and costs. Steep long-term care insurance and costs and skyrocketing health care and Medicare payments need to be addressed in your retirement plan.

  • Morgan Stanley faces legal action over NC advisor's alleged Ponzi scheme

    Law firms are already targeting financial giant Morgan Stanley over allegations that one of its former advisors ran a million-dollar Ponzi scheme with his clients' money.

  • Despite rising airfares, ‘revenge travel is alive and well’: Analyst

    Citi Research Analyst Steve Trent joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the sharp rise in airfare prices and how travel demand is still surging, along with the ongoing pilot shortage.

  • ASML to Expand China Staff 14% as Covid Disruptions Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV is hiring more than 200 staff in China this year to keep up with growth in the country, where its chipmaking tools are seen as crucial in a long-term contest with Washington for tech supremacy.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China t

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • Intel Central Ohio GM Jim Evers on his career path, move to Ohio and more

    Intel's Ohio site leader Jim Evers likes to say he's "living the American dream." Evers was tapped to oversee the company's planned $20 billion Central Ohio semiconductor manufacturing complex after a long career with the California-based tech giant. Although Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) has yet to make Evers available for an interview, it did recently publish an internal Q&A with him that provides some insight into his background, as well as his take on making the move to Ohio.