Skimmed Milk Market size to grow by USD 4.88 Bn in 2022, Agri Mark and Agropur Dairy Cooperative emerge as Key Contributors to growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The skimmed milk market size is set to grow by USD 4.88 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.41%, according to Technvaio Research Reports. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report extensively covers skimmed milk market segmentation by application (bakery and confectionaries, dairy, prepared mixes, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Skimmed Milk Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agri Mark, Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Alpen Food Group BV, Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Darigold, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Grassland Dairy Products Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Sterling Agro Industries Ltd., Synlait Ltd., and Unilever PLC are some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

The new product launch, rising launch of food products containing skimmed milk, and increase in the global health-conscious population will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the stringent government regulations are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this skimmed milk market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. Buy Sample Report.

Skimmed Milk Market Segmentation

Application

Geography

The bakery and confections category will significantly increase its market share for skim milk. The expansion of bakeries, confectioneries, and improvements in bakery goods will drive market expansion. Due to expanding demand for portable snacks and rising purchasing power in emerging economies for a variety of bread, cakes, and scones, bakery products are becoming more and more popular.

Additionally, the expanding millennial generation is calling for a wider variety of bread-based meals and snacks in the on-the-go food category. During the anticipated years, these elements will propel market expansion through this particular segment. Download Free Sample Report.

Skimmed Milk Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist skimmed milk market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the skimmed milk market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the skimmed milk market across Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East, and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of skimmed milk market vendors

Skimmed Milk Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.39 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, India, China, Germany, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agri Mark, Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Alpen Food Group BV, Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Darigold, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Grassland Dairy Products Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, LACTALIS Ingredients, Lactoland Trockenmilchwerk GmbH, Nestle SA, Saputo Inc., Schreiber Foods Inc., Sterling Agro Industries Ltd., Synlait Ltd., and Unilever PLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

