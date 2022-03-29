U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,586.75
    +18.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,987.00
    +134.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,043.25
    +58.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,086.30
    +11.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.85
    -0.11 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.30
    -27.50 (-1.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    -0.43 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1025
    +0.0036 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.41
    -1.40 (-6.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3083
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.6570
    -0.2170 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,675.58
    +658.85 (+1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,105.14
    +24.12 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,543.75
    +70.61 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.42
    +308.53 (+1.10%)
     

Skimmer Continues Expansion into Enterprise Market

·2 min read

Skimmer inks deal with Riverbend Sandler, Top 50 Pool Builder and Service Company

AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skimmer, the global leader in Pool Service Software (SaaS Platform and App), has been selected as the software platform to run the entire service division of Riverbend Sandler. Riverbend Sandler is a Top 50 pool builder and service company servicing over 1,500 pools in North Texas each week. Riverbend recently acquired Pulliam Pools and Claffey Pools and will be servicing those newly acquired pool customers with the Skimmer platform.

Everything you need to run your pool service business, all in one app.&#x002122; (PRNewsfoto/Skimmer)
Everything you need to run your pool service business, all in one app.™ (PRNewsfoto/Skimmer)

Skimmer brings all of the complex functionality we need to run our business within a simple, intuitive interface...

Bruce Mungiguerra, CEO of Riverbend Sandler, explained his rationale for selecting Skimmer: "Skimmer brings all of the complex functionality we need to run our business within a simple, intuitive interface that is very easy for our existing and future employees to learn, especially our pool technicians. Moreover, we needed a partner that was committed to meeting our ambitious growth plans. The investment Skimmer continues to make in its team and platform gave us the confidence they are the right technology solution as we continue to expand."

Marcos Valdez, Riverbend Sandler's VP of Service & Maintenance explained, "The utilization of Skimmer into our weekly maintenance service allows us to optimize our routes to a more efficient level than ever before. We are now able to deliver our same high quality of services with fewer time and resources. Also, the auto notification to the customer of their maintenance, adds to the consistent effort of innovation we aspire to in order to create a better customer experience."

Skimmer is attracting many large pool service and repair companies to adopt its platform. Kevin Embree, Skimmer's Chief Marketing Officer explained, "Having attended and exhibited at nine trade shows in the past few months, it is clear that large pool service and repair companies are searching for ways to reduce costs, optimize and scale their businesses, as well as attract, train, manage, and retain professional pool techs. The industry norms are changing rapidly, and the larger players in the industry are working hard to stay ahead of the curve. Skimmer provides an immediate ROI and is the logical solution".

About Skimmer
Skimmer's category-defining Pool Service Software Platform has helped over 3,300 pool service and repair businesses engage efficiently and professionally with over 940,000 pool and spa owners. The SaaS platform provides pool service and repair businesses of all sizes access to features that simplify work orders, route optimization, pool tech management, billing and invoicing, customer communication, and payments. Everything you need to run your pool service business, all in one app.™ Learn more at getskimmer.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skimmer-continues-expansion-into-enterprise-market-301511282.html

SOURCE Skimmer

Recommended Stories

  • Philippines-based MSME platform GrowSari adds $77.5 million to its Series C

    GrowSari, a Manila-based platform for digitizing small businesses in the Philippines, announced today it has added $77.5 million to its Series C round. Investors included the International Finance Corporation, KKR, Wavemaker Partners and the Temasek Group’s Pavilion Capital. The new capital will be used for expansion into new store formats, building a logistics and fulfillment network and hiring for GrowSari’s operations, technology and data science teams.

  • Analyst Report: Paychex, Inc.

    Paychex is a leading provider of payroll, human capital management, and insurance solutions servicing small and midsize clients primarily in the United States. The company, established in 1979, services over 710,000 clients and pays over 1 in 12 U.S. private-sector workers. Alongside its traditional payroll services, Paychex offers HCM solutions such as benefits administration and time and attendance software, as well as human resources outsourcing and insurance brokering.

  • Does Web 3.0 Offer a Moment of Reset Between Brands and Consumers?

    Tim Vanderhook, CEO of Viant Technology, sees new opportunities for brands to engage shoppers.

  • Rosenthal & Rosenthal Promotes One of Its Own

    Cassie Rosenthal becomes the first woman to join the company's C-suite.

  • Linc Announces Rebrand at ShopTalk as the First CX Automation Solution Built Specifically for Retail

    Linc today officially unveils its new brand identity at ShopTalk, establishing itself as the world's first Retail CX Automation Platform. The new brand reaffirms Linc’s commitment towards helping r...

  • Contingent targets broken procurement processes

    The SaaS platform helps companies procure more strategically and better manage supply chain risk and compliance. The company is wrapping up a lot of compliance, supply-chain and supplier challenges and surfaces potential risks. It built on insights I had gathered from previous experience, in and around third-party risks, supply chain and procurement.

  • Gov. DeSantis: Say ‘no’ to harmful SB 1382 | Opinion

    Under a bill awaiting action by Gov. DeSantis, state tax audits for small businesses will get a lot worse.

  • Looking Glass Labs Adds Global Brand Veteran Ryan Lassi as SVP of Marketing for House of Kibaa

    Looking Glass Labs Ltd. ("LGL" or the "Company") (NEO: NFTX) (FRA: H1N), a leading Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams, is pleased to announce that its has hired Ryan Lassi as the Senior Vice President of Marketing for its flagship studio, House of Kibaa ("HoK"). Mr. Lassi comes to HoK as a seasoned veteran with a track record of growing global brands across the techno

  • Biden budget plan seeks to add corporate buyback restrictions

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. corporate stock buybacks are being targeted in U.S. President Joe Biden's 2023 budget plan announced on Monday, which seeks to discourage corporations from using profits to repurchase stocks in order to benefit executives. Under the plan https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/budget_fy2023.pdf, company executives would be required to hold on to company shares that they receive for several years after taking them, and they would be prohibited from selling shares in the years after a stock buyback. Corporate share repurchases, which reduce the number of shares outstanding, tend to boost a company's stock price.

  • BOJ ramps up battle to defend yield cap even as weakening yen raises economic risk

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan kept up its relentless quest to defend a key yield cap by offering to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year government bonds on Tuesday, underscoring its resolve to keep policy ultra-loose and putting downward pressure on the yen. The BOJ's intervention raised the stakes for policymakers in the world's third-largest economy as Japan tries to navigate the rising cost of imports from a weakening currency and global fallout of the Ukraine war. The bond market intervention is in line with an announcement the BOJ made on Monday to offer unlimited bond buying from Tuesday to Thursday to keep the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield from rising above an implicit 0.25% cap it sets around its 0% target.

  • Bayer shareholder Union Investment says CEO should stay on

    Bayer shareholder Union Investment on Monday came out in support of the drugmaker's chief executive serving out his full term after the CEO came under renewed pressure over the company's performance. The support of Germany's Union Investment, which is a top-20 shareholder, for CEO Werner Baumann to see out his contract to 2024 comes after Bloomberg reported over the weekend that Singapore state investor Temasek, another large shareholder, was pushing for Baumann's removal.

  • Crypto on the Chart: Here's Where Bitcoin, Dogecoin Can Go From Here

    Bitcoin, dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies have been trading incredibly well. Here's how they look now.

  • US Dollar Continues Parabolic Move

    The US dollar has rallied again during the trading session as the move continues to get overstretched to the extreme.

  • Bitcoin Extends Gains to Reach 2022 High of More Than $48,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s under-the-radar rally over the last few days has bulls once again eyeing levels the coin hasn’t seen since last year. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleThe largest cryptocurrency by market

  • Bitcoin finally turns positive for the year

    Crypto surges above $47,000 and into the black.

  • Walmart Is Removing Cigarettes in Some Stores. Philip Morris and Altria Stock Fall.

    Shares of cigarette makers fell Monday as Walmart plans to end cigarette sales in some U.S. stores, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The news comes as Altria Group was hit with a downgrade from RBC Capital Markets. Cigarettes are being removed in various Walmart markets, including some stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico, according to the people and store visits, the Journal reported.

  • Citigroup Buying Interest Drops to 10-Year Low

    Accumulation readings have now fallen to the lowest low since 2012, when the stock was trading in the upper 20s.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Flat Open on Monday

    Investors and economists are looking forward to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' March jobs report on nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate Friday.

  • Analysis-As sanctions 'weaponize' US dollar, some Treasury buyers could fall back

    U.S. sanctions against Russia should hasten a move by some countries to reduce their reliance on the U.S. dollar, which could also soften demand for Treasuries just as the Federal Reserve, the largest holder of U.S. debt, looks to cut its bond holdings. The United States and other Western nations have imposed widespread economic sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, which have effectively cut off Russia's central bank, sovereign wealth fund, banks, and certain individuals from entering into U.S. dollar transactions.

  • Steven Mnuchin's fund buys major stake in security startup Zimperium for $525 million

    Liberty Strategic Capital, a Washington D.C.-based private equity fund founded by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, has acquired a controlling stake in enterprise security firm Zimperium for $525 million, both told Reuters on Monday. The deal is Liberty Strategic Capital's first majority stake acquisition since its launch last year. SoftBank Corp, which has been an investor in Zimperium since 2017, will continue as a minority owner.