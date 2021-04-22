Skin 3D Bioprinting Market Size & Analysis-Forecast to 2026
The global market players include AlleviInc, Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, Aspect Biosystems Ltd, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K, Cellink, Digilab, Inc, Gesim, Envisiontec, Nano3D Biosciences, Inc., Poietis, Organovo Holdings, Inc, Regenhu, Rokit Healthcare, Regenovo Biotechnology Co., Ltd, and Tevido Biodevices among others.
Brooklyn, New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Skin 3D Bioprinting Market will grow with a high CAGR value during the forecast period.
Skin 3D bioprinting is a novel and upcoming technology which constantly addresses the treatment gap between tissue engineering and regeneration. The industry includes various components and materials to develop several prototypes to address different purposes. Increasing incidences of burn scars or accidents damaging the upper skin have instigated the demand for the skin 3D bioprinting market.
Magnetic Bioprinters to hold a promising future
Technological innovation in tissue engineering & regeneration has instigated magnetic bioprinters adoption for better outcomes. Effectiveness, efficiency, time-saving, and high success rate in tissue generation rather than the traditional one will promote the high penetration in this segment. High focus on better-quality output, time management, and improved turnaround time will proliferate the skin 3D bioprinting market growth.
Hospitals adopting novel technologies in tissue regeneration
Increasing 3D bioprinting investment in the healthcare industry to fill the gap in treating burns, scars, and skin damage will influence the demand in hospitals. Skin deformation is a psychological trauma for a patient which is in urgent need to be addressed. Surgeons can recover the patient from major damage such as body functionality but the unhealed scars may damage the patient’s self-esteem and mental state. Thus, it is recommended in the medical industry to develop technologies to address these issues.
North America being the major contributor
The North America Skin 3D Bioprinting market led the regional demand and accounted for the largest share in 2019. The U.S. and Canada were the major contributing countries owing to large healthcare infrastructure.
Industry share is in the developing stage
Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K, Allevi Inc, Aspect Biosystems Ltd, Digilab, Inc, Cellink, Nano3D Biosciences, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc, Gesim, Envisiontec, Poietis, Rokit Healthcare, Regenhu, Tevido Biodevices, and Regenovo Biotechnology Co., Ltd. are among the major operating companies in the industry. The market is niche and developing in nature due to major projects are in pipeline or at the approval stage.
