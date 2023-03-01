U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,971.00
    -4.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,678.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,043.00
    -29.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.80
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.38
    +0.33 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.50
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    +0.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0585
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    -0.0060 (-0.15%)
     

  • Vix

    20.70
    -0.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2018
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3540
    +0.1550 (+0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,263.26
    -205.18 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.44
    -4.09 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,876.28
    -58.83 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,433.52
    -12.04 (-0.04%)
     

Skin Cancer Drugs Global Market Research Report 2023 with Focus on vismodegib (Erivedge) and sonidegib (Odomzo) - Forecasts to 2027 and 2032

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Skin Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo



Major players in the skin cancer drugs market are Novartis AG, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Meda, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Roche, Aqua Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Pfizer Inc.

The global skin cancer drugs market will grow from $3.03 billion in 2022 to $3.41 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The skin cancer drugs market is expected to grow to $5.23 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.3%.

The skin cancer drugs market consists of sales of vismodegib (Erivedge) and sonidegib (Odomzo). Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Skin cancer drugs refer to chemotherapy drugs that are used to treat skin cancer. Skin cancer refers to aberrant skin cell proliferation, which most frequently appears on sun-exposed skin. However, this prevalent type of cancer can also develop on parts of your skin that are not often exposed to sunlight. Skin cancer can be of various types including actinic keratoses, basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, or melanoma. Examples of skin cancer drugs include 5-FU, Aldara, and Efudex.

North America is the largest region in the skin cancer drugs market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the skin cancer drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of skin cancer drugs are actinic keratoses (AK), basal cell carcinoma (BCC), squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), and melanoma. Actinic keratoses are broad, rough skin patches that can turn cancerous. It commonly appears on sun-exposed regions such as the face, scalp, backs of the hands, and chest. It is especially common in fair-skinned persons. Solar keratosis and senile keratosis are two terms for the same condition. The different classes of drugs include chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted agents and other drugs and are used in various sectors such as hospitals, cancer research centers, and clinics.

A significant rise in the prevalence of skin cancer is driving the demand for drugs for Skin Cancer. To treat such high cases of skin cancer, more new innovative skin cancer drugs are being manufactured.in 2022, according to The American Cancer Society, a US-based organization, approximately 99,780 new melanoma skin cancer is diagnosed and approximately 7,650 people are expected to die of melanoma skin cancer every year. . This is boosting the demand for skin cancer drugs and thus driving the market.

The increasing use of biologics and targeted therapies is acting as a restraint in the skin cancer drugs market. The targeted therapies drugs target melanoma cells only. The chemical drugs attack any fast-dividing cells while targeted therapies only attack the skin cancer-causing melanoma cells. Thus, doctors prefer targeted therapies to treat skin cancer. This is expected to affect the sales of conventional chemical skin cancer drugs and limit the growth of the market going forward.

Companies in the Skin Cancer Market are increasingly looking for Strategic Alliances with other companies in the market. Strategic Alliance would help companies to enhance their R&D capability, expedite the development process of new drugs, and reinforce their competitive position in the market.

For example, Leo Pharma has formed a strategic alliance with PellePharm, to develop a drug to treat a very rare form of skin cancer called Gorlin syndrome. MorphoSys and LEO Pharma strategically worked together to develop antibodies for the treatment of skin cancer. Pfizer had entered into a strategic alliance with Merck KGaA to manufacture an innovative drug for skin cancer.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is the regulatory body that evaluates and supervises the production and sales of medicines for the safety and benefit of the customer, in the European Union Region. The manufacturers of skin cancer drugs and all other drugs need to comply with manufacturing practices specified by the EMA. EMA also regulates and supervises the drug quality, checking for the intended use of the drug and whether the drug is meeting the requirement of a clinical trial. EMA also educates the patients regarding the risks associated with taking skin cancer drugs such as Tafinlar and Opdivo, what are the safety measures that are needed to be taken while consuming the drug, the benefits of the drug, and all other relevant information about such drugs.

In April 2022, Regeneron, a US-based biotechnology company acquired Checkmate Pharmaceuticals for $250 million. Through this acquisition, Regeneron expands its research efforts in immuno-oncology potential approaches for difficult-to-treat cancers. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is a US-based company operating in skin cancer drugs.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Novartis AG

  • Bristol Myers Squibb

  • Eli Lilly

  • Meda

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Roche

  • Aqua Pharmaceuticals

  • Bausch Health

  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • AstraZeneca

  • Sanofi SA

  • Qiagen

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • Elekta AB

  • Varian Medical Systems

  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals

  • Mylan N.V

  • Merck & Co.

  • Cannabis Science Inc.

  • Cellceutix Corp

  • LEO Pharma A/S

  • Daiichi Sankyo

  • iCAD Inc.

  • AB Sciences


Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Skin Cancer Drugs Market Characteristics

3. Skin Cancer Drugs Market Trends And Strategies

4. Skin Cancer Drugs Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Skin Cancer Drugs Market
4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Skin Cancer Drugs Market
4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Skin Cancer Drugs Market

5. Skin Cancer Drugs Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Skin Cancer Drugs Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Skin Cancer Drugs Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Skin Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Skin Cancer Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Actinic Keratoses (AK)

  • Basal cell carcinoma (BCC)

  • Squamous cell carcinoma (SCC)

  • Melanoma

6.2. Global Skin Cancer Drugs Market, Segmentation By End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Hospitals

  • Cancer Research Centers

  • Clinics

6.3. Global Skin Cancer Drugs Market, Segmentation By Drug Class, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Chemotherapy

  • Immunotherapy

  • Targeted Agents & Other Drugs

7. Skin Cancer Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Skin Cancer Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Skin Cancer Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lrlsy5-cancer-drugs?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skin-cancer-drugs-global-market-research-report-2023-with-focus-on-vismodegib-erivedge-and-sonidegib-odomzo---forecasts-to-2027-and-2032-301758632.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Reata Pharma Stock Skyrockets After Winning 'Coin-Flip' FDA Approval

    Reata Pharmaceuticals won FDA approval for its neurological disease treatment late Tuesday. RETA stock nearly tripled in late trading.

  • FDA Widens Path for Rare-Disease Treatments With New Approval

    A drug to treat a debilitating disease was approved using data collected about patients over decades, creating path for researchers of other rare conditions who often struggle to prove their treatments work.

  • Reata’s stock soars 150% after FDA approves rare-disease drug amid uncertainty about approach to neuroscience treatments

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia, a rare inherited disease that causes damage to the nervous system. Reata’s (RETA) stock jumped more than 150% in after-hours trading, after being halted in advance of the FDA’s decision. The drug, omaveloxolone, is now called Skyclarys and has been approved to treat adults 16 and older with the degenerative disease, which often appears when a patient is a teenager.

  • FDA Approval Brings Some Good News For Bankrupt Lucira Health

    Friday, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first over-the-counter (OTC) at-home diagnostic test to differentiate and detect influenza A and B. Lucira Health Inc's (NASDAQ: LHDX) COVID-19 & Flu Home Test is a single-use at-home test kit that provides results from self-collected nasal swab samples in roughly 30 minutes. The single-use test can be purchased without a prescription and performed entirely at home using nasal swab samples self-collected by individuals ages 14 y

  • Merck Discontinues Two Keytruda Combo Therapy Trials In Prostate & Lung Cancer Settings

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) is discontinuing the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-641 trial evaluating Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with enzalutamide and androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). At an interim analysis, Keytruda plus enzalutamide and ADT did not demonstrate an improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) or overall survival (OS), the trial's dual primary endpoints to placebo plus enzalutamide and ADT. The study cross

  • Axsome (AXSM) Q4 Earnings Miss, Auvelity Records First Sales

    Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) incurs wider-than-expected loss in Q4 2022. Revenues beat estimates while shares gain.

  • Moderna’s Covid Boom Is Ending. Why the Outlook Isn’t All Grim.

    Troubles that were put off during the biotech’s pandemic-era boom, notably various intellectual property wrinkles, are now coming home to roost.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • Reata Stock Plummets As Official's Exit Shakes Up FDA's Neuroscience Unit

    The FDA will decide whether to approve a neurological disease drug from Reata Pharmaceuticals this week, but RETA stock plummeted Monday.

  • Sanctions Headache Threatens to Dent India’s Russian Oil Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian buyers of Russian oil, a crucial lifeline for the Kremlin over the past months, are struggling under the weight of increasingly onerous demands from financiers wary of breaching Western sanctions, a headache that is slowing transactions and threatening to at least temporarily dent record flows to the Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billi

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper and Coeur Mining

    Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper and Coeur Mining have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Coca-Cola and Dunkin' Bring 3 New Coffees to Grocery, Convenience Stores

    Coca-Cola has very little experience being the No. 2 brand. Coca-Cola does not own a major coffee brand in the U.S. What it does own is what some call the second-largest coffee-house chain in the world -- Costa Coffee -- and it also has a massive partnership with the actual second-largest coffee chain in the U.S. and the world, Dunkin'. While you can debate which brand takes the No. 2 slot -- it's Dunkin' by store count, Costa if you use a stricter definition of coffee house -- you can't debate that Starbucks leads the space in the U.S. and worldwide.

  • Amyloid Gains Converts in Debate Over Alzheimer’s Treatments

    The drug’s success has helped quell a dispute over a theory of what causes the disease and how to treat it. However, critics say scientists still aren’t sure how amyloid removal slows down Alzheimer’s.

  • Why Reata Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Falling Monday?

    According to various reports, the FDA's neuroscience expert Billy Dunn is leaving the agency after more than 15 years, effective immediately. Dunn presided over the controversial approval of Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) Alzheimer's disease treatment, Aduhelm (aducanumab). Dunn, 53, is retiring from the agency to "explore other opportunities," according to an internal FDA email. Dunn notified agency officials Friday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • It takes an average of 8 years for a rare disease patient to get diagnosed. Why is it so hard to get life-altering genetic testing in the U.S.?

    An increasingly inexpensive genetic test stands in the way of a diagnosis for many rare disease patients, who are as common as one in 10 worldwide.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for March 2023

    YPF, PBF Energy, and GasLog Partners lead oil and gas peers in the momentum category, even as crude oil prices have declined in recent months.

  • FDA Panel Says Pfizer’s RSV Vaccine Is Safe and Effective

    The agency's vaccine-advisory committee is looking at dueling products from Pfizer and GSK. Lots of money is at stake.

  • Top Stocks for March 2023

    The top stocks in the Russell 1000 are Azenta for best value, Coterra Energy for fastest growth, and First Solar for most momentum.

  • 'Here We Go Again': Seagen Soars As Pfizer Reportedly Mulls A Takeover

    Pfizer is in early talks to acquire cancer specialist Seagen, according to a report that sent SGEN stock flying on Monday.