Skin Proud introduces its latest skincare launch with trending ingredient kombucha

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to buzzword ingredients, there's no doubt Kombucha springs to mind. Kombucha is a gentle and ideal method of maintaining the natural balance of the skin. Inspired by the trending ingredient, efficacious and affordable gen-Z skincare brand Skin Proud is pleased to announce their latest two products, Rise and Defend and Sleep Defence.

Rise and Defend and Sleep Defence are the latest launch from Skin Proud now available at Boots

A complimentary face wash and overnight mask duo, formulated with a unique combination of black tea, yeast and bacteria to keep skin's microbiome balanced whilst helping to protect against environmental stressors which can cause premature ageing.

The products boast a new green coloured packaging, demonstrating Skin Proud latest move to enhance their ethos around skincare transparency, as it's an easy way to decipher between the targeted skincare solutions.

The new products are designed to revive and re-energise.

Rise and Defend stress rescue kombucha face wash 100ml, £12.95

use me: in the am

Lacklustre skin has met its match. Fight puffy, dull skin with the power of kombucha. Formulated without sulfates, this gel-to-water face wash removes impurities whilst helping keep skin feeling super soft and hydrated thanks to powerful niacinamide and hyaluronic acid for a refreshed and renewed glow.

Sleep Defence calming kombucha overnight mask 75ml, £14.95

use me: in the pm

Is your skin in need of some loving? calm tired and dull skin with Sleep Defense. this powerful overnight mask is infused with kombucha to help combat redness, and niacinamide for super soft, supple skin. This softening gel mask gets to work whilst you sleep, leaving your skin refreshed, energised and glowing.

Rise and Defend and Sleep Defence are available in store at Boots and online atBoots.com.

For further information, imagery or samples please contact pressoffice@brandagencyldn.com

About Skin Proud

Cutting away the confusion, Skin Proud believes in being totally transparent, our products are 100% vegan and PETA approved cruelty free, with clear talking, easy to use ingredients that create happy and healthy skin that you'll wear with pride.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1667983/USESkin_Proud_Rise_and_Defend_and_Sleep_Defence_Group.jpg